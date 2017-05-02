Nettleton shuts out New Site

Daily Journal

In the MHSAA 3A baseball playoffs, Coleton Ausbern pitched his second scoreless game of the series to give Nettleton the 7-0 win Monday night over New Site in the deciding Game 3.

Ausbern allowed only one hit in the game and three in the entire series. He had a triple in Game 3.

Davis Oswalt and Dalton Combs each had home runs for the Tigers.

Nettleton (21-9) advances to the next round to play Mooreville.

Class 2A

Ingomar 10, Calhoun City 1: Ingomar jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Kelton Hall was the winning pitcher and also hit a home run.

Softball

Class 2A

Mantachie 5, Baldwyn 0: McKinley Montgomery led Mantachie (23-2) with four of the Lady Mustangs 10 hits. Lynsey Barber was the winning pitcher.

Class 3A

Mooreville 3, Nettleton 1: Mooreville scored two runs in the first inning and carried the lead the rest of the rest of the way to claim Game 1 on the road with Game 2 today at Mooreville at 6 p.m.

Hallie Donald was the winning pitcher and had a double while at the plate.

North Pontotoc 2, Booneville 0: North Pontotoc broke the scoreless stalemate with a run in the fifth inning and followed it up with another in the sixth. Cadie Beth Gates was the winning pitcher. Booneville (26-5) had three errors.

Class 1A

Smithville 5, West Union 1: Smithville (18-7) wins Game 1 over West Union behind the strong play of Angel Guyton who was the winning pitcher and had two doubles for the Lady Seminoles.