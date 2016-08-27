New corners have to step up for Bulldogs

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – The landscape at cornerback for Mississippi State has been drastically altered since two senior starters went down with injuries.

Tolando Cleveland was lost for the year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while Cedric Jiles will be out until mid-season with a broken right arm leaving the Bulldogs’ depth depleted at the position.

“We’ve got to get guys to step up,” said MSU head coach Dan Mullen.

That task likely falls first on juniors Jamoral Graham and Lashard Durr. Those two players are now the leading candidates to replace departed starters Taveze Calhoun and Will Redmond, who’ve moved on to the NFL.

Graham is still relatively new to the position having switched to the secondary in the spring of 2015 after spending his freshman year as a wide receiver. The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder appeared in a dozen games as a reserve corner last season making 21 tackles but did not have an interception or pass deflection.

“He definitely doesn’t lack confidence in anything that he does,” Mullen said. “So I guess corner is a good spot for him because you’ve got to have a short memory, you’ve got to be a confident guy to go make plays.”

Durr joined the team in January after two years at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder broke up 22 passes and made three interceptions during his juco career.

‘Very excited’

“He’s coming along and doing a very good job,” said MSU cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley. “We are very excited about him. He has very good man-to-man skills. He uses his hands well and plays hard and that’s what you like.”

Sophomore Chris Rayford is the only other cornerback with game experience having made five tackles in 13 games as a reserve last year.

The injury situation has also forced the Bulldogs to shift some players around in the secondary. Safeties Maurice Smitherman and Jamal Peters have both started to work at cornerback as a result of Cleveland and Jiles going down.

Cornerback comes second nature to Smitherman, who played the position last fall and spring while redshirting his freshman year before moving to safety this fall. Peters appeared in a dozen games as a true freshman and made two starts at safety last season and brings some size to cornerback at 6-foot-2, 217-pounds.

“Maurice Smither-man has played corner and he’s rotating in there,” Mullen said. “Jamal Peters has the physical tools to go out there and play some corner. And the young guys have to step up and go play.”

Those “young guys” are redshirt freshman Chris Stamps and true freshmen Corey Charles and Cameron Dantzler.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery