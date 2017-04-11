New Ole Miss coordinators assess spring drills

New systems were installed on both sides of the ball for Ole Miss this spring.

There were varying degrees of success, and neither coordinator was ready to say the Rebels had “arrived” at the conclusion of drills.

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo saw some good things in his run game, which was the main point of emphasis for Hugh Freeze in making a change at that assistant coaching position.

Chemistry among quarterback Shea Patterson and the receivers was good, he said, but will get better with summer workouts.

Junior college transfer quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was a pleasant surprise, but Longo stopped short of describing a trust level if Ta’amu was needed to take over a game or several.

Here’s Longo:

On the defensive side Wesley McGriff saw some good things from defensive tackle Breeland Speaks. If Speaks can rebound from a disappointing sophomore season that would be a huge lift for Ole Miss.

McGriff and Freeze praised Myles Hartsfield during Hartsfield’s move to corner. Hartsfield’s most visible play in the spring game, however, was being shaken off while trying to wrap up wide receiver AJ Brown in the middle of the field. Brown broke free and completed a 70-yard touchdown play.

Hopefully for the Rebels Brown will shake off a lot of defenders this season, but Hartsfield needs to be able to get guys like Brown to the ground.

One play doesn’t define 15 workouts. There’s still a lot of optimism around Hartsfield’s move, but after the spring game McGriff stopped short of saying Hartsfield will remain at corner.

The Rebels will get senior cornerback Ken Webster back from an ACL tear in August. How Webster produces when he returns remains to be seen.

McGriff liked what he saw from his defensive line and corners in the spring and says his main focus is helping helping the Rebels get better “up the middle” of the defense with linebackers and safeties.

Here’s McGriff: