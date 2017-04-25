New Site advances to second round in 3A

By Gene Phelps

New Site, a newcomer to the high school baseball playoffs, continued to make history Monday.

The Royals defeated visiting East Side 10-0 in six innings to win Game 2 of their MHSAA Class 3A best-of-three first-round playoff series to advance to the second round.

“I was glad with our approach at the plate. We put some good swings on the ball,” New Site coach Wesley McCullough said.

New Site (17-7) will play Nettleton later this week in a best-of-3 second-round series.

Ryan Whitley’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the sixth ended the game. Avery Barnes (5-2) was the winning pitcher. He recorded six strikeouts.

Also Monday

Ripley 6, Leake Central 0: Jus Medlin recorded 15 strikeouts and hit a solo home in Game 2 of their MHSAA Class 4A first-round playoff series.

Game 3 will be played today in Ripley. The Tigers, a No. 1 seed, are now 22-4.

Hatley 10, Independence 4: Brock Kidd was the winning pitcher and had four hits to lead the Tigers to a Game 3 win in their Class 3A series. Hatley advances to play defending state champion Kossuth.

Pine Grove 4, Vardaman 0: Brock Lindley pitched a two-hitter for the Panthers in Game 3 of their 1A series. They play the Broad Street-Falkner winner in the second round.

Baldwyn 10, Potts Camp 0: Braxton Nabors had three hits and Blaine Martin was the winning pitcher in Game 2 for the Bearcats, who swept their 2A first-round series.

GOLF

Division 1-1A: Camille Blaylock won the first playoff hole Monday at Big Oaks to give Tupelo Christian Prep its win over North Pontotoc.

Both teams finished regulation play with 207 scores. Blaylock (95) was the medalist.

Jackson Mills shot a 2-under-par 70 to win the boys medalist honors and lead defending state champion TCPS to a 63-stroke win.

Division 1-5A: C.J. Easley shot a 3-under-par 69 Monday to lead host Oxford to a 34-stroke victory.

Easley and New Hope’s Jake Crosson tied for medalist honors.

Division 1-3A: Booneville won by 14 strokes behind an even-par 72 from Austin Lauderdale and a 1-over 73 from Tate Dickerson.

