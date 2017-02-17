Newcomers produce for Rebels in opener

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – With more than half its starters newcomers, Ole Miss was going to need someone to have a big opening day.

The biggest was from junior college transfer Chase Cockrell, the designated hitter whose RBI hit in the bottom of the eighth scored Tate Blackman and turned out to be the game-winner in the Rebels’ 5-4 victory against No. 10 East Carolina on Friday.

Game 2 is today at 1:30.

It turns out Will Stokes needed that extra run. He was within a strike of closing out the game with two perfect innings when the Pirates – coached by former Ole Miss assistant Cliff Godwin – got a home run from Spencer Brickhouse.

Cockrell, the cleanup hitter, was 2 for 4 on the day.

“You bat him fourth, because you think he’s going to drive in runs,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “The ball just jumps off his bat. He’s going to swing and miss too, but he’s going to drive in runs. He looked great tonight.”

So did the Rebels’ veterans.

Junior left-hander David Parkinson gave up a leadoff home run in the first inning to Dwanya Williams-Sutton but quickly settled down.

Parkinson threw a first-pitch strike to each of the 26 batters he faced. He scattered six hits and three runs in seven innings with a walk and six strikeouts.

Sophomore center fielder Ryan Olenek sent 3 for 4, and junior outfielder Will Golsan homered, the fourth of his career.

The freshmen showed poise their first time out. Thomas Dillard in left, Grae Kessinger at short, Cole Zabowski at first and Cooper Johnson at catcher joined Cockrell in the starting lineup.

They helped Ole Miss play errorless in the field.

“The young guys ran out there and looked like they belong,” Bianco said. “That’s important.”

parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford

–––––

Ole Miss 5, No. 10 East Carolina 4

ECU 100 200 001 – 4 7 2

Ole Miss 110 200 01X – 5 8 0

WP: David Parkinson (1-0). LP: Evan Kruczynski (0-1). Save: Will Stokes (1). Multiple Hits: (ECU) Spencer Brickhouse, Luke Bolka. (OM) Ryan Olenek 3, Chase Cockrell. 2B: (ECU) Brickhouse, Bolka, T.J. Riles. (OM) Olenek, Thomas Dillard. HR: (ECU) Dwanya Williams-Sutton, Brickhouse. (OM) Will Golsan. DP. Ole Miss 1. LOB: ECU 2, Ole Miss 4. T: 2:28. A: 12,117.

Records: Ole Miss 1-0, East Carolina 0-1