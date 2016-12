Posted on by in Sports

Middle Tennessee fired defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix on Wednesday.

Nix, who played at Southern Miss, is a former defensive coordinator for the Golden Eagles (2001-04), South Carolina (2005-07) and Ole Miss (2008-09).

Middle Tennessee went 8-5 this season, but lost 52-35 to the Rainbows in the Hawaii Bowl and ranked 109th in scoring defense at 35.8 points per game.