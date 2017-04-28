No. 6 ICC hosting East in MACJC playoff opener

By David Wheeler

Among the many subtle messages Itawamba Community College softball coach Andy Kirk has been communicating to his Lady Indians this week is to relax.

“The pressure is off, you’re in the playoffs,” Kirk said. “Now you’re playing free softball.”

The No. 6 nationally ranked ICC team begin its “free softball” today with the first round of the MACJC playoffs, with Itawamba hosting East Mississippi, with Game 1 at 5 p.m. in the best-of-three series.

“As a whole, the last month of the season, we’ve played with a lot of confidence,” said Kirk, whose team finished third in the state in the regular season.

“We’ve played good defense all year, but lately, we’ve increased our on base percentage, and gotten more extra base hits.”

ICC’s momentum has translated into winning 15 of the last 16 games, the only loss coming in a doubleheader split with top-ranked Jones County.

Pitching is always key during the post-season, and Carleigh Mills (Kossuth) has a 6-1 record, while Caroline Dickins (South Panola) is at 3-1.

Mills and Dickens have combined to throw 235 innings.

The Itawamba offense enters the weekend third in the nation in stolen bases, with Mamie Hollenhead (East Webster) leading the team with a .490 average, with Alex Brown (Pontotoc) at .457, and Meg Sullivan (Ala.) at .414.

East Miss (18-25) is seeded sixth.

“East got off to a slow start, peaked in the middle, and had the toughest schedule in the state the last four series,” Kirk said.

Itawamba swept East on April 11, winning 10-4 and 5-4.

Game 2 of the series is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday in Fulton, with Game 3, if needed, to follow.

Northeast on road

Also in the playoffs, the Northeast Lady Tigers (29-19) nailed down the No. 7 seed earlier in the week, and must travel to Gulf Coast, with Game 1 of that series today at 6 p.m.

Gulf Coast is the No. 2 seed in the state, and ranked No. 7 in the nation by the NJCAA.

