Northeast baseball opens season today

Richy Harrelson likes the vibe of the 2017 Northeast Tigers baseball team.

How “good feelings” translates into wins and loses begins today as the Tigers start their season hosting Calhoun for a doubleheader starting at noon.

“I really like this team, they’re a fun team to be around,” said Harrelson, the former Iuka and Ole Miss player in his second season in charge of the Tigers. “I think that will translate really well onto the baseball field, and chemistry at the junior college level is huge.”

Northeast will have a total of four home dates between now and March 18 with the opening of its MACJC North Division schedule. Until then, Harrelson is looking for the right combinations of players to help the Tigers improve on last season’s 20-26 mark, which found the team in the playoff hunt until the very end.

Harrelson will be counting on the Tigers pitching staff as a foundation to success, led by veterans Ryan Wesson (Baldwyn), Josh Stillman (New Hope), Ryan Watts (Pontotoc), and Skyler Defer (Water Valley). Newcomers Max Ludka, Payton Lannon, Matthew Sneed and Kossuth’s Hunter Swindle and Elijah Potts could impact the Northeast fortunes as well.

The Tigers also return their two top hitters from last season in Bailey Walker (Lake Cormorant) and Garrison Howell (Houston). Sophomores Stillman, J. D. Poss (Amory) and A. J. Roaton (Tishomingo County) will be expected to step up their offense, with incoming freshmen Caleb Todd (North Pontotoc) and Tucker Childers (Ripley) showing promise.

Northeast was also expecting big things from former Ole Miss signee Jacob Wilcher (Kossuth), but the former Daily Journal Player of the Year has an injury which might impact his playing time.

“This group really wants to win, and we want to be the best in the state,” Harrelson said. “But if we want to be that, we’ve got to do the things to be the best every day.

“These first games will get our younger guys comfortable, and see what the speed of the game is. And to get our older guys back in the routine.”

