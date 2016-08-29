Notebook: Kelly knows the Noles, Brown update

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly did not see game action against Florida State while at Clemson but became quite familiar with the Seminoles anyway.

One of the things he learned was to not completely trust the video.

“When I was at Clemson they showed a lot of different stuff on tape, and then we go out into the game, and they’re playing something totally different,” Kelly said. “We’ve just got to be prepared.”

Kelly has earned a reputation at Ole Miss of tenacious video study with long hours of breaking down opponents and studying his own game too.

He appeared in five games for Clemson in 2013 seeing action against South Carolina State, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Kelly’s record-setting season helped the Rebels go 10-3 last season, 5-1 against the SEC West, and win the Sugar Bowl.

His 4,542 total yards and 4,042 passing yards were the third-most in a season in SEC history.

Fadol Brown update

Starting defensive end Fadol Brown has been slow to return from a stress fracture in his foot and has missed practice this month.

Brown recently returned from seeing a specialist in Texas, saying the foot was feeling better.

What that translates to in practice remains to be seen. The Rebels are off today, and Brown will be evaluated in practice on Tuesday.

Brown appeared in 11 games with eight starts last year. He totaled 32 tackles with 4 1-2 tackles for loss, a sack and 10 pressures.

With his status unknown he is listed second on the updated depth chart with senior John Youngblood as the starter.

Haynes’ conflicted dad

Marquis Haynes is a Jacksonville, Florida native and is looking forward to facing the Seminoles in his home state.

Haynes grew up an LSU fan, but his dad, Maurice Haynes, was a Florida State fan then.

“When I first came down here it was hard for him to put it away, because he had been a fan for so long, but now the time has come. I get to show my talent against Florida State,” the younger Haynes said.

Haynes has shown considerable pass-rushing talent with 17 1-2 sacks over the last two seasons to rank fourth in the SEC over that span. His 10 sacks last season tied a school record.

Freeze successful in openers

This is football season No. 122 for Ole Miss, its fifth under Freeze as coach.

He’s not lost an opener and has played some quality teams, though none as strong out of the gate as appear to be the fourth-ranked Seminoles.

Freeze’s Rebels have defeated Central Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Boise State and Tennessee-Martin in the last four season openers.

Freeze is 64-25 in eight seasons as a head coach, 34-18 at Ole Miss.

Parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford