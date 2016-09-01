Off and running: Williams has Wave offense in high gear

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Jaquerrious “J-Rock” Williams isn’t seeking a 300-yard rushing game.

If it comes, it comes.

“I’d rather win,” Tupelo’s running back said this week, following a practice at Renasant Field.

Williams, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound sophomore, had 20 rushes for a career-high 167 yards in last week’s 44-21 win against Corinth. He has rushed for 221 yards on 35 carries and scored three touchdowns in Golden Wave’s first two games.

“We ran a lot of traps and zones,” he said of his performance against Corinth, one that included TD runs of 51 and 35 yards. “My offensive line blocked well. Every time I saw an opening, I ran through it.”

Tupelo (2-0) and the No. 3 ranked large school plays at No. 4 Shannon (2-0) Friday night. The Golden Wave won 55-16.

Williams heads up a backfield that is averaging 228.5 rushing yards per game. Teammate Labryant Siddell, a 5-8, 210-pound senior, has added 126 yards on 12 carries. He would have played more against Corinth, but he suffered from cramps.

“J-Rock is more of a speed back,” Tupelo running backs coach Brandon Jackson said. “He presses the hole well. He sees an opening and explodes through it.

“Siddell is more of a bull back there. He tries to lower his shoulder and run over you.”

Jackson said both players have a lot of the same qualities.

“They both have good vision and see the holes well,” he said. “They both have excellent hands and can catch the ball. I’ve been impressed with their pass protection more than anything.”

Look for 5-6, 150-pound junior Corey Hodges to get more carries in the coming weeks. He scored on a 3-yard run against Corinth.

“Corey is more of a scatback; he has a lot of speed,” Jackson said. “I think his playing time will increase as the season goes on.

“All three of them have done a good job when they’ve had the opportunity to do so.”

