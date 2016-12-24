Offensive Player of the Year: Warriors’ quarterback blossoms in senior season

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

Jacob Carter sits on the ground throwing the football to loosen up his arm before drills.

The season has been over for a few weeks, but the Daily Journal’s 2016 Offensive Player of the Year is now preparing for the next phase of his playing career.

The quarterback is enrolling at East Central Community College in January to continue developing his skills; it was never expected for him to get this far as a quarterback.

“I’ll be the first to admit, I didn’t know if he’d get to this point where he could play at the next level as a quarterback,” said Jacob’s father, Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said. “As he grew and got better and better, he proved that he could do it.”

Jacob Carter moved from wide receiver to quarterback as a sophomore simply because the team had no other options.

He was all right playing in the wing-T system.

His junior season, in a spread system, Carter put up decent numbers – 1,934 yards and 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions – on a 6-6 team.

This season, as a senior, his game took off as he completed 200 of 322 passes for 2,947 yards and threw for 33 touchdowns to five interceptions, while rushing for 432 yards and nine TDs.

He helped lead the Warriors to 13 wins, which hadn’t been done at Pontotoc since 1992, and to the 4A state semifinals.

“My first year, the offense wasn’t suited to a quarterback,” Jacob Carter said. “Last year, I was able to make some simple checks, but this year, it all clicked for me.”

The stats and success in the win column all contributed to him being named the Daily Journal’s 2016 Offensive Player of the Year.

What made Carter stand out from other players in the area was his football IQ. He rarely made a mistake with the ball in his hands.

This wasn’t an offense consisting of constant bubble screens or quick-reads, either. Carter surveyed the defense every play, and if he didn’t like the call, he had the freedom to change the play at the line.

“He checked out of plays for touchdowns probably 12 to 14 times this year,” Jeff Carter said.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ