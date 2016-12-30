Old ‘friend’ visits Calipari

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD — The last time Kentucky played at Ole Miss, John Calipari said he’d found squirrels in the locker room at Tad Smith Coliseum.

This time the Wildcats’ coach found them again.

As a wink to Calipari’s comments in February of 2014 a stuffed squirrel mounted on a log was placed in Kentucky’s dressing room for its first visit to The Pavilion. The squirrel also “wrote” a note addressed to “Coach Calipari” saying it was glad he noticed the “decrepit state” of the Rebels’ former gym.

Calipari’s Twitter response said, “This was waiting for me when I arrived at the arena a few minutes ago. Happy to help. LOL. Beautiful arena.”

Burnett’s night

Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy has called on Miami transfer guard Deandre Burnett for more production, and Burnett had one of his better games in a while.

He was 7-for-15 from the floor and was better at finishing shots at the rim. It was Burnett’s most efficient night since shooting 63.2 percent against Oral Roberts on Nov. 18. He finished with 19 points.

Saiz on the outside

Ole Miss’ Sebastian Saiz had 23 points and 13 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season and the 17th of his career.

He was 7-for-17 shooting, 3-for-7 from 3-point range.

Quotable

“The reality is we have 19 more games. We’ve got to figure this out. We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and get back to our formula.” – Andy Kennedy

