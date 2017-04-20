Ole Miss adds Memphis grad transfer Crawford

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – The exodus of Memphis basketball players paid dividends to Ole Miss today.

The Rebels have added 6-foot-5 shooting guard Markel Crawford, the Tigers’ second-leading scorer, as a graduate transfer who will be eligible next season.

Crawford, a Memphis native, visited with Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy on Wednesday.

“We recruited Markel years ago when he was coming out of Melrose in Memphis,” Kennedy said. “He is a versatile guard capable of playing either backcourt position. He is big, strong and athletic with the ability to make plays on both ends of the floor.”

Brothers Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson have also left Memphis. The two of them and Crawford combined to average 44.3 points and 22.4 rebounds last season.

Crawford averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. He hit a team-high 42 3-pointers while shooting 33.3 percent from the arc and 47.8 percent from the floor.

A three-year starter, Crawford had 16 points and six rebounds against Ole Miss when the Rebels defeated Memphis 85-77 at The Pavilion on Dec. 3.

Crawford joins an Ole Miss signing class that is currently ranked No. 16 by 247Sports.

