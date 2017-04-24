Ole Miss announces hiring of Rahim Lockhart as assistant coach

OXFORD – Ole Miss has officially announced Rahim Lockhart as a basketball assistant coach.

Lockhart went 64-15 the last three seasons as head coach at Jones County Junior College and steps into the position left open by the departure of former assistant Tony Madlock.

Rebels coach Andy Kennedy now has two former players on his staff. Lockhart played at Ole Miss under Rob Evans and Rod Barnes from 1998-2001 and was All-SEC as a senior.

Lockhart coached at Madison Central High School before taking the job at Jones.

Assistant coach Todd Abernethy was part of Kennedy’s first Ole Miss team in 2007.

Ole Miss recently signed Lockhart’s top player off this season’s JCJC team, forward Bruce Stephens.

The Ole Miss 2017 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 17 on the 247Sports composite list. Another scholarship opened last week when guard Cullen Neal decided not to return.

Parrish Alford