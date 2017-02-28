Ole Miss football team jumps into spring today

OXFORD – Roughly one week after revealing a second round of allegations in its NCAA investigation, Ole Miss begins spring football practice today.

Rebels coach Hugh Freeze will address the media at 1 p.m., and players will take to the field at 4 p.m. for the first of 15 workouts.

Spring drills will also mark the first time for five new assistant coaches to get a look at their players.

Defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, both off-season hires, will be installing new systems.

Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler, linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto and defensive line coach Freddie Roach are also new to the team.

Ole Miss began the 2016 season ranked No. 11 but finished 5-7, 2-6 in SEC play.

Parrish Alford