Ole Miss in good position heading into LSU series

A few thoughts on Ole Miss’ 6-2 win over Southern Miss …

It was the Rebels’ first win in Hattiesburg since 2009, and it was done the way this Ole Miss team needs to win games – with enough hitting, efficient hitting and good pitching.

Those things helped Ole Miss limit the Golden Eagles to two runs while committing three errors along the way.

Ole Miss has won five straight – two over a very good Southern Miss team – and has had eight or more hits in four of those games.

More importantly, the Rebels through this stretch are manufacturing runs, averaging 6.4 runs over the last five games.

Before the 6-5 win against Southern Miss on April 4 in Pearl, the Rebels had scored three runs or fewer in 15 of the 20 previous games.

Ole Miss, with 149 runs scored, is no longer last in the SEC in that spot, having overtaken Florida for No. 13.

Offense is not going to be easy for this team, but there is a path to success when the Rebels are efficient as they were last night with five extra-base hits including the second home run in two games for Will Golsan.

Freshman Greer Holston was really good last night for 6 2-3 innings, holding Southern Miss to no runs and two hits.

Brady Feigl continued the shutout until the third inning – the ninth – of his relief appearance when Southern Miss scored both of its runs.

Feigl could go on and close the game, because the offense had done its job before then.

It’s big that Mike Bianco was able to give his closer, Dallas Woolfolk, a night off before resuming SEC play at LSU Thursday.

Ole Miss has moved back into the second spot in the SEC in team pitching with a 2.77 ERA. South Carolina leads at 2.74.

The Tigers are ninth in the SEC with a team ERA of 3.62.

Ole Miss, a game behind LSU as one of four teams at 6-6 in conference play, has a chance to keep climbing in the SEC if it keeps scoring a 6.4 clip.

Parrish Alford