Ole Miss hits the road: First stop, Hattiesburg

Riding a four-game win streak that began against Southern Miss, Ole Miss will take on the No. 16-ranked Golden Eagles tonight in the second game of their two-game series.

The Rebels rallied to defeat Southern Miss 6-5 in 12 innings at Trustmark Park in Peal last Tuesday. First pitch tonight at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg is 7 p.m. There will be no live television or streaming.

Ole Miss (20-12) is coming off an SEC sweep of Alabama.

Southern Miss (26-7, 10-2 C-USA) won its weekend series against Florida International but lost Sunday’s game 10-4.

Southern Miss is atop the Conference USA standings by a game over Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic.

