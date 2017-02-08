Ole Miss looking for DL coach as Scott leaves

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – Ole Miss is looking for a new defensive line coach.

Rebels coach Hugh Freeze said today that Tray Scott – whose hiring at Ole Miss was announced on Jan. 1 – is leaving and according to multiple reports will become defensive line coach at Georgia.

“Tray Scott is leaving our staff for another opportunity,” Freeze said. “We want coaches that are 100 percent committed to winning championships at Ole Miss. Our student-athletes, our staff and Rebel Nation deserve that, and that is what we will bring to this great program.”

News broke Tuesday that veteran defensive line coach Tracy Rocker was leaving the Georgia program.

An All-American at Auburn in the 1980s, Rocker has coached many places including at Ole Miss under Houston Nutt in 2008.

Scott, a Crossett, Arkansas native, coached at North Carolina the last two seasons.

He served as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss in 2012, Freeze’s first season as coach. When his hiring was announced last month the school’s news release called him a “rising star.”

Scott was one of five positions filled by Freeze on his staff this offseason.

Defense is the side of the ball Freeze is trying to rebuild. Ole Miss ranked No. 100 in scoring defense and No. 111 in total defense in 2016.

“Defense was the priority of our class … to get it fixed,” Freeze said last week at his signing day press conference.

