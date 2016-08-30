Ole Miss, Memphis basketball set for 9 p.m. start

Nothing like a little 9 o’clock basketball.

The Dec. 3 Ole Miss-Memphis game has been set for 9 p.m. at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

Ole Miss won last year’s meeting 85-79 at The FedEx Forum and has won two straight in the series.

The eight other Ole Miss non-conference home opponents include Tennessee-Martin, UMass, Montana, Middle Tennessee, Murray State, Bradley, South Alabama and on Jan. 28 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, Baylor.

Parrish Alford