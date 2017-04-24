Ole Miss-Missouri: Day After Observations

Notes and thoughts from the Rebels’ series win against Missouri …

First of all, it was a must win.

Coaches and players don’t like to say that publicly, but time’s a wastin’ if the Rebels are going to qualify for the NCAA tournament. They only won two of five series over the first half of SEC play, one of those being against last-place Alabama which has just two SEC wins.

RPI is a huge factor, as always, and you can’t keep dropping series and expect to improve much in that category.

Ole Miss, hovering near 60 a couple of weeks ago, has improved to 40. There’s no big non-conference series to boost the RPI this year. It was thought at the beginning that East Carolina might be that series, but the Pirates are 22-19 overall, 2-10 in American Athletic Conference play and have an RPI of 73.

Generally speaking, 15 SEC wins should get Ole Miss solidly in the NCAA tournament field. If the Rebels reach that number the RPI will take care of itself. Arkansas, Florida and Auburn are all top 25 RPI teams right now. Texas A&M – the Rebels’ final home series May 12-14 – is at No. 42.

Ole Miss also has the Governor’s Cup tomorrow night against Mississippi State. It doesn’t count in the SEC standings, but it’s an RPI opportunity with MSU at No. 19.

Ole Miss has to go 6-6 in its last 12 to reach 15-15. That’s not a given, but it’s a more manageable task than having to go 7-5 had it lost the Missouri series.

The Rebels hit .260 for the weekend. They dropped the opener 9-3 in spite of getting 10 hits against surprise Missouri starter Cole Bartlett, who pitched a complete game. Bartlett didn’t walk anybody, and Ole Miss didn’t string hits together or hit long ones. The Rebels had no extra-base hits in Game 1 and hit into four double plays.

It wasn’t their best-pitched game either from starter James McArthur or the bullpen.

That changed Saturday. Freshman Ryan Rolison moved up a day in the rotation and sparkled in spite of location problems early. Rolison walked five, but four of those were in the first two innings. He settled into a groove and threw six shutout innings with just one hit.

Will Ethridge retired all six batters he faced in two perfect innings.

Rolison and Ethridge, both in the mix for weekend starting spots back in the fall, really appear to be getting their feet under them. Ethridge has taken over the set-up role and has allowed no runs and one hit through his last six innings over four appearances. The last hit he allowed was April 9 against Alabama.

Dallas Woolfolk pitched the ninth for his eighth save but was not very clean in the process. He gave up a home run and another hit and walked one while striking out two.

Mike Bianco didn’t have to pitch Woolfolk on Sunday and said he would not have because Woolfolk had a “tender shoulder.”

Woolfolk has appeared in 20 games this season including many in the mid-week. He’s often been dominant, but in three of his last four outings has appeared more vulnerable. Bianco needs to rest Woolfolk where he can with a lot of baseball left.

David Parkinson struggled with location in his start Sunday, but the guy was coming off the stomach virus the day before. No doubt weakened from what he would normally be, Parkinson battled and allowed just one run through four innings. Missouri got to him with four hits and two more runs in the fifth. It was a good start considering the circumstances.

This was the first SEC series with sophomore catcher Nick Fortes moving to first base and freshman Cooper Johnson back in the game at catcher.

Fortes is not particularly comfortable defensively there, but this will work if he keeps hitting. He was hitless in Games 1 and 2 but had two RBI doubles on Sunday.

Johnson can be a weapon behind the plate and showed that in the sixth inning Sunday. Missouri had cut the Ole Miss lead to 9-4 and was making good contact against reliever Houston Roth with a double and single. The Tigers had runners at the corners and no outs. They tried to steal second and got a great jump, but Johnson gunned down the guy while the runner at third held. Roth on the next pitch got a middle-of-the-order hitter to pop up on a 3-2 count. The feel of the sixth inning changed dramatically then, and Roth went on to strand the runner at third.

