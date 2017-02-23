Ole Miss-NCAA: Day After Observations

As a new day dawns on yesterday’s afternoon NCAA news dump, a few thoughts …

Most of the allegations are serious in nature, and if proved the appropriate penalties should be applied. The belief that it happens in all programs does not justify breaking the rules. There are rules with which a coach or administration might disagree – I’m thinking the transportation and lodging and hunting on private land – but as long as you’re governed by the NCAA you have rules. You can’t pick the ones you choose to follow. …

Getting out in front on the bowl ban is a good thing. There is the possibility that it won’t be enough to satisfy the NCAA, but that remains to be seen.

The Ole Miss administration and others in similar situations look at precedent, at penalties applied by the NCAA in cases with similar violations, and apply their own sanctions from there.

With all the legal eyes looking at this Ole Miss has no doubt applied its own sanctions appropriate for the violations.

However, the NCAA is not going to spend all the money and manpower that it has in this investigation and simply say, “You’ve done a wonderful job of self-sanctioning. We agree with everything you’ve done,” and just walk away. The NCAA will put its own stamp on the sanctions. More will come, hopefully not a second year of a bowl ban.

Here’s one example of what an extra year to the bowl ban could do. There’s a lot left to play out in the career of Shea Patterson, but if a second year of a bowl ban comes, it would be likely that he’d not play in a bowl game in his career. That would be the case if he leaves after his junior season, as many speculate.

The bowl ban also brings a $7.8 million hit in lost bowl revenue as distributed by the conference. That’s significant even by SEC standards.

Getting out in front on the bowl ban was the right move. Maybe it’s enough. …

The most troubling of the allegations is No. 4, the cash payments to one recruit. Does it go on other places? Probably, but now there may be proof that it’s going on at Ole Miss, and that’s in direct contradiction to the program’s stated core values.

It was the right thing to terminate the staff member who arranged the meeting with the boosters, but opposing coaches will skip over that point when family values are discussed in recruiting. …

Regarding immunity granted by the NCAA for the other players it interviewed about Ole Miss, there’s a balance there that the NCAA missed.

I am no legal expert, but in the cop shows I watch, when a deal is struck for a suspect to cooperate with authorities to help nab a bigger suspect, the deal is not typically complete immunity. The lesser suspect faces some sort of punishment.

According to allegation No. 4, a recruit who signed with another school received possibly as much as $15,600. That’s thumbing your nose at the NCAA’s rules in a big way, and with immunity, as has been reported, there’s no retribution at all.

Wouldn’t happen on Hawaii 5-0.

Allegation No. 4 should also bring into question the prospect’s recruiting across the board. A player who would take as much as $15,600 and not sign with a school would be loyal enough to sign with a different school for no cash at all?

Ole Miss chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said yesterday that the administration “had our differences with the NCAA about the investigative process.” This is probably one of them.

Parrish Alford