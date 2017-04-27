Ole Miss Notebook: Latest renovation under construction

By Parrish Alford

TUPELO – A handful of Ole Miss players hope to be selected in the NFL Draft which begins tonight in Philadelphia.

Tight end Evan Engram, who could have worked himself into a first-round pick, and quarterback Chad Kelly have generated the most national buzz.

No matter the projected round, Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze has a consistent message for all his players.

“I reminded them yesterday, today and tomorrow, this deal is about getting an opportunity. Don’t get caught up in where you go or what place you go. There are a lot of guys who played in the Super Bowl last year that nobody had heard about on Draft Day.

It’s about making the most of your opportunity then going out and earning it.”

Getting the bell tower right

Ole Miss played in a bowled-in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium last year. The final piece of the renovation project – the north end zone plaza and bell tower – remains under construction.

“We’re hopeful that’s done by the first game,” vice chancellor for athletics Ross Bjork said. “Getting it right is more important. It’s very intricate to build a bell tower. You wouldn’t think so, but it’s got to come together the right way.”

Bjork has billed the plaza as the main entry point to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, which adjacent basketball’s new home in The Pavilion creates a unique front door for athletics, he says.

All about attitude

The most impressive point of the recently completed spring practice had nothing to do with offense, defense or special teams in Freeze’s eyes.

“Without question it was the attitude, the attitude of how they handled disappointment. That was the biggest encouragement to me, and it tells me a lot about what we’re doing inside the walls of our building.”

