Rebels wrap sweep of Tide

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A stiff wind blew north out of Swayze Field all day Sunday, but it was the seventh inning before someone used that as an advantage.

Fortunately for Ole Miss that was junior outfielder Will Golsan, who had a two-run home run in a three-run inning.

The Rebels added three more in the eighth and went on to win 8-2 to complete an SEC sweep of Alabama before 7,597 fans.

Alabama, largely silent in the middle innings, roughed up Ole Miss closer Dallas Woolfolk with three solid hits in the eighth. Woolfolk, though, got a fly ball and a strike out to strand three and limit the damage to just one run.

Ole Miss (20-12, 6-6 SEC) led 5-2 going to the bottom of the eighth when Golsan and Tate Blackman had RBI hits. The Rebels tacked on three more runs and earned their first sweep since against Kentucky May 12-14 of last year and climbed back to .500 in conference play.

“We talked about that in pre-game. There’s a big difference between going 3-0 and 2-1,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “I’m just proud of the way we played all weekend. We were able to get back up after a tough weekend last weekend.”

Ole Miss freshman left-hander Ryan Rolison struggled in the early innings but settled in and went 5 2-3 innings in his second SEC start.

Will Ethridge, another freshman, threw 1 1-3 scoreless innings before Bianco turned to Woolfolk, who threw 1 2-3 hitless, scoreless innings to earn the win in Game 2 Saturday.

Before Golsan’s home run put the Rebels up 4-1 Deacon Medders – the second of five Alabama (13-19, 2-10) pitchers – had retired nine of his last 11.

Colby Bortles followed Golsan with a basehit then took second on a balk and scored to make it a 5-1 lead when Ryan Olenek singled while Medders tried to walk him intentionally.

Golsan was 2 for 3 on the day and 5 for 11 on the weekend. He made an adjustment before taking Medders deep to left-center.

“It was a fastball up. He jammed me on the pitch before. I felt like I needed to get to it, and I got my barrel to it.”

Ole Miss 8, Alabama 2

Alabama 001 000 010 – 2 10 0

Ole Miss 200 000 33X – 8 10 0

WP: Ryan Rolison (4-1). LP: Sam Finnerty (1-3). Multiple Hits: (A) Hunter Alexander 3, Gene Wood. (OM) Tate Blackman 3, Will Golsan, Tim Rowe. 2B: (A) Chandler Avant, Logan Carey, Wood. (OM) Blackman, Golsan, Rowe. HR: (OM) Golsan. DP: Alabama 2. LOB: Alabama 11, Ole Miss 7. T: 3:28. A: 7,597.

Records: Ole Miss 20-12, 6-6 SEC; Alabama 13-19, 2-10 SEC