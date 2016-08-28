Ole Miss: Parrish Alford’s schedule analysis

Sept. 5, Florida State (Orlando): Inexperience in the secondary will be off-set by inexperience at QB for the Seminoles who will start a redshirt freshman. The Rebels’ front seven will limit Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.

Winner: Ole Miss

Sept. 12, Wofford: It’s unfortunate that Ole Miss plays the FCS game so early in the season, but it’s a must with a short week after a Monday game and Alabama coming up in seven days.

Winner: Ole Miss

Sept. 19, Alabama: It’s possible the Crimson Tide arrive for this game unsettled at quarterback as they were last year when the Rebels won 43-37 in Tuscaloosa. It’s not possible that Alabama is distracted here.

Only Ole Miss stands between Alabama and perfect regular seasons the last two years. It would have been a perfect overall season in 2015.

Winner: Alabama

Sept. 26, Georgia: The Rebels avoid an 0-2 SEC start with a crisp, focused performance. The offensive line becomes a deeper unit here as freshman tackle Greg Little begins to play a larger role.

Winner: Ole Miss

Oct. 1, Memphis: Paxton Lynch threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns against the Rebels last year, but Paxton Lynch is no longer the Memphis quarterback.

Winner: Ole Miss

Oct. 15, at Arkansas: The number of replays of last year’s Arkansas lateral at Vaught-Hemingway will exceed the number of replays of Bryce Drew’s game-winning shot that always appear in March Madness. The Ole Miss secondary is coming around at this point too.

Winner: Ole Miss

Oct. 22, at LSU: A deep and talented LSU team will be tough to handle in Baton Rouge where the Rebels will play close – They always do – but will come up short.

Winner: LSU

Oct. 29, Auburn: With a second-straight win in the series Hugh Freeze evens up his record against his good friend Gus Malzhan.

Winner: Ole Miss

Nov. 5, Georgia Southern: It’s easier to prepare for an option team in a bowl game – as with Georgia Tech in 2013 – than during the season, but it’s hard for a Sun Belt team to knock off an SEC team on the road.

Winner: Ole Miss

Nov. 12, at Texas A&M: Trevor Knight will add stability and production to what was a quarterback mess for the Aggies last year.

Winner: Texas A&M

Nov. 19, at Vanderbilt: This won’t be the lopsided win Ole Miss enjoyed in its last trip to Nashville, but it will be a third-straight win in the series.

Winner: Ole Miss

Nov. 26, Mississippi State: No longer part of the SEC race at this point, the Rebels finish on a high note against the in-state rival.

Winner: Ole Miss