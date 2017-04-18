Ole Miss pitching jumps to top spot in SEC statistics

In spite of a lopsided loss in Game 1 of the LSU series in which Ole Miss pitching gave up 15 runs – nine of them earned – and 15 hits, the Rebels jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in the latest release of SEC statistics.

Ole Miss pitching allowed only one earned run – that from starter David Parkinson who went 6 1-3 innings – in a 4-1 win in Game 2 and just two earned runs in a 3-2 loss in Game 3.

As Game 1 got out of hand some of the lesser used arms in the Ole Miss bullpen were hit hard by LSU. The arms that Mike Bianco has called upon more this season responded better.

Freshman Will Ethridge – who has settled in as the lead set-up guy on weekends – and closer Dallas Woolfolk combined for 1 2-3 scoreless innings in Game 2. Ethridge retired all five batters he faced. Woolfolk gave up one hit and struck out three. He also benefited from a phenomenal back-to-the-infield catch by center fielder Ryan Olenek to start the ninth.

In Game 3 freshman Ryan Rolison, in his third SEC start and first on the road, gave up two earned runs and five hits in 8 1-3 innings. He handed off to Will Stokes, who retired all five batters he faced, and Woolfolk threw a perfect inning, the eighth.

Ole Miss takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff tomorrow night at 6:30.

Right now the Rebels are the only SEC team with a sub-3 team ERA. Ole Miss, with a number of freshmen in key roles, including Greer Holston who will start against UAPB, has a 2.84 ERA in 326 1-3 innings.

They’re right ahead of Florida (3.15), South Carolina (3.17) and Missouri (3.26). Missouri visits Ole Miss this weekend.

Parrish Alford