Ole Miss planning aggressive defense

OXFORD – Ole Miss vice chancellor for athletics Ross Bjork says the school will aggressively defend itself against most of the alleged NCAA violations revealed Wednesday.

The school had previously self-imposed 11 scholarship cuts as part of 13 football violations announced last May.

It has added to that a bowl ban for the 2017 season.

Ole Miss announced that the NCAA has alleged eight new violations and expanded an old one. There are seven Level I violations and two Level III violations totaling between $18,272 and $20,672 in alleged impermissible benefits.

The bulk of that total is between $13,000-$15,000 in alleged cash payments to one recruit who had contact with two Ole Miss boosters before signing with another school. The NCAA says the payments occurred between April 2014 and February 2015. The school is not conceding that the payments actually happened and is continuing its own investigation into that individual alleged violation.

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze was not involved personally in any violations, Bjork said, but was cited by the NCAA for failing to successfully monitor the football program.

The NCAA charged the entire athletics program for lack of institutional control and failure to monitor conduct within athletics.

“I take full responsibility any time a violation of NCAA rules occurs on my watch,” Bjork said. “Ultimately I am responsible for everything that happens in our athletic program.”

However, Bjork said the school agreed with the NCAA on only three charges that “sufficient credible and persuasive evidence” existed to support the allegation.

“We will vigorously defend the university against those allegations we believe are not appropriately supported, including that we lacked institutional control and that our head coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance or monitor staff in our football program,” Bjork said.

The school has 90 days to prepare its response to the NCAA.

Costly bowl ban

As it imposes a bowl ban the school will also forfeit its share of SEC bowl revenue for next season, approximately $7.8 million.

Two former staff members and one current assistant coach are referenced but not named in a 20-minute school-produced video to outline the allegations.

Last November administrative assistant Barney Farrar was placed on leave. The school announced in December that Farrar, a native of Kossuth, had been terminated.

Five unnamed prospective student-athletes are referenced, two of which eventually signed with other schools.

It was reported last August that the NCAA was interviewing athletes at other SEC schools about their recruitment experiences with Ole Miss and was granting those players immunity from any violations of which they may have been included.

Ole Miss chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said the school “vigorously disagrees with some key allegations” and that it has “had differences on occasion with the NCAA about the investigative process.”

The investigation began in 2012 and was thought to be nearing completions when former player Laremy Tunsil said in a news conference at the NFL Draft on April 28 that he had accepted money from Ole Miss coaches.

Bjork said none of the new allegations are related to Tunsil’s comments at the draft.

Ole Miss football players were informed of the bowl ban Wednesday.

“It was difficult news to share with the young men and the staff,” Bjork said. “They will pay the price for the actions of a few.”

