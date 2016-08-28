Ole Miss: Position by position breakdown

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

You could make a strong case that Chad Kelly was the best quarterback in the SEC last year. Going into this season it’s not even close. His experience and toughness will give the Rebels a chance in every game as long as they provide ample protection.

Expect some sort of role for Shea Patterson, the nation’s No. 1 quarterback in the 2016 recruiting class, though Hugh Freeze has not given a hint as to what that will be.

Running Backs

The idea of a committee of backs is a turn-off to some, but it’s been successful for Freeze and should be again this year even with the loss of Jordan Wilkins. Senior Akeem Judd is the biggest starting running back the Rebels have had under Freeze. Keep an eye on redshirt freshman Eric Swinney. He’d have likely carved out a role last year had not an injury forced a redshirt season. He won some noisy collisions in the spring.

Offensive Line

Junior Rod Taylor gets the first crack at replacing Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. That’s a lot of hope pinned to a guy who’s had some maturity issues in his first two years and is also coming off shoulder surgery.

Receivers

Damore’ea Stringfellow and freshman A.J. Brown have both been compared to Laquon Treadwell. Can anyone on the roster come close to performing like him? Experience at several spots and new talent make this an intriguing group.

Senior Evan Engram is back at tight end. He has the ability to stretch the field and is more of a weapon as a receiver than a blocker.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

As at receiver, continued strong recruiting here has created depth. However, the continued delay in the come- back for starting senior end Fadol Brown (foot) could be an issue.

D.J. Jones (nose) and Breeland Speaks (four-technique) both contributed last year and look poised for success in larger roles.

Junior end Marquise Haynes could have an NFL decision to make at the end of the season.

The wild card is nose tackle Issac Gross. If healthy, he’s a lightning bolt to disrupt opponent backfields.

Linebackers

There’s little star quality at the position, but DeMarquis Gates does qualify.

Oregon State grad transfer Rommel Mageo was expected to make an immediate impact at middle linebacker. He’ll help, but he’s yet to fully digest the system.

When he does expect Gates to move to the outside spot.

Defensive Backs

Tony Conner’s return at Huskie is huge – if he returns to the play-making ability he showed before suffering a torn meniscus last year.

Starting cornerbacks Tony Bridges and Ken Webster are back, though pass defense was prone to give up big plays last year.

The Rebels lose a wealth of knowledge without safeties Trae Elston and Mike Hilton, both starters for multiple seasons.

Sophomore Zedrick Woods will start at free safety. There’s a lot of optimism around he and freshmen Myles Hartsfield – the starting strong safety – and Deontay Anderson.

There’s just not a lot of experience.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Gary Wunderlich and punter Will Gleeson return. Bothare juniors.

Wunderlich hit 19 of 25 field goal attempts last year with a long of 48 yards.

Nathan Noble will handle kickoffs. He had 54 touchbacks on 94 kicks last year.

Parrish Alford