Ole Miss self-imposes 1-year football postseason ban

OXFORD – The Ole Miss administration is standing by football coach Hugh Freeze after eight new allegations of NCAA violations have come to light.

In addition, an allegation previously leveled by the NCAA in its more than four-year investigation into Ole Miss football has been expanded.

The university acknowledged the violations Wednesday afternoon in a video production on YouTube that included chancellor Jeffrey Vitter, vice chancellor for athletics Ross Bjork and Freeze.

The school also announced it is adding to previous self-imposed sanctions a bowl ban for the 2017 season.

Freeze, 39-25 in five seasons at Ole Miss, was cited for a violation of NCAA head coach responsibility legislation.

The athletics department was cited for lack of institutional control and failure to monitor, an expansion of a more limited failure to monitor charge among 13 previous allegations announced by the school last May.

Athletics director Ross Bjork said Freeze was not personally involved in any of the violations.

“Although we disagree, according to the NCAA coach Freeze has not rebutted the presumption that he is responsible for his staff’s actions,” Bjork said.

The school will challenge six of the nine violations acknowledged Wednesday. There are seven Level I violations and two Level III violations.

The violations include five unnamed prospective student-athletes, including cash payments to one that totaled between $13,000 and $15,600.

The school acknowledged the involvement of two former staff members and one current coach.

