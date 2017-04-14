Ole Miss shakes off big loss to even series at LSU

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ole Miss responded to a humbling loss in Game 1 of its series against No. 9 LSU with four home runs and pitching that controlled an offense that had dominated the Rebels 24 hours before.

Tate Blackman homered twice, once to lead off the game, and the Rebels (22-13, 7-7 SEC) won 4-1 before 11,203 fans at Alex Box Stadium to even the series.

“They were both fastballs middle in. The second one was probably everything I had in my body, one of the best swings I’ve had since I’ve been here. I’m just proud of the way we played tonight,” Blackman said.

The decisive Game 3 is today at 2 p.m. LSU won the opener 15-2. Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, brief but intense with his team late Thursday, had a simple message.

“He told us, ‘No matter how bad they beat you, it’s one loss, not three.’ We just came really prepared and bounced back. We forgot it, flushed it, made sure we came out ready today and put up some runs and zeroes on the board,” Blackman said.

Dallas Woolfolk, aided by a wall-crashing catch by center fielder Ryan Olenek for the first out of the ninth, allowed just a bloop hit to close with his seventh save.

Senior left-hander Jared Poche struck out a career-high nine for LSU (24-12, 8-6) but also allowed home runs to Colby Bortles and Nick Fortes in addition to Blackman.

All four home runs came with the bases empty.

Ole Miss overcame that bit of misfortune with strong pitching from its own left-handed starter, David Parkinson, who went 6 1-3 innings. He scattered six hits, walked none and struck out three.

Freshman Will Ethridge relieved Parkinson with two runners on in the seventh and stranded them with two ground balls that required him to cover first base to close the deal.

Ethridge got the first two outs of the eighth, but an error – one of three by Ole Miss on the night – let LSU’s Greg Deichmann get to third.

Bianco went immediately to Woolfolk, who got designated hitter Jordan Romero swinging at a 95-mile-an-hour fastball.

“They had chances with people in scoring position, and we had to make pitches and plays to get off the field,” Bianco said.

Poche had recorded a 2.32 ERA in 50 1-3 innings. He had allowed only four home runs all season, though three had come in his last two starts. Two of them were last week at Arkansas when Poche was gone after 3 1-3 innings.

Poche had retired 10 straight when Ole Miss touched him for three-straight hits in the fourth. Two were home runs by Bortles and Fortes.

The Rebels would have had one more run, but Olenek, who singled in between, was thrown out on an attempted steal for the second out.

The Rebels left the top of the fourth with a 3-1 lead.

“We played a lot better. Last night, we just played awful. It was our worst game of the year. We didn’t show up on the mound, and offensively we weren’t very good. Tonight it was the total opposite,” Bianco said.

