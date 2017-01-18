Ole Miss-Tennessee: Day After Observations

Notes and thoughts from the Rebels’ 80-69 win over Tennessee …

For starters, beating the Vols should not be viewed as life-changing, but Ole Miss just needed a win. The Rebels needed to beat somebody or risk the SEC season spiraling out of control as confidence would have taken a hit in what would have been a 1-5 start.

Tennessee, with one great player in Robert Hubbs, has some issues, but the Rebels played well in several areas, mostly rebounding, defense and transition offense.

The Vols shot just 35.2 percent for the game and in the second half, after a hot start, shot just 24 percent while going 2 for 15 from the arc.

The Rebels did a particularly good job on Hubbs. His stat line was efficient with 7 for 15 shooting, but when he was accounted for he was mostly contained. He also had trouble with certain defensive looks and finished with four turnovers. He came into the game averaging 14.4 points and scored 15. Most of the defensive heavy lifting against Hubbs was done by Marcanvis Hymon.

The Rebels were plus-8 on the glass, outrebounding an opponent for the first time in four games.

The Rasheed Brooks incident, a seizure, caused fans, players and coaches to focus on something more important than basketball.

Brooks was listed in stable condition late Tuesday.

What his situation is moving forward is unknown at this time. What’s more clear is that Ole Miss suddenly finds itself with a numbers issue.

With leading scorer Deandre Burnett out with a high ankle sprain, now Brooks, and with freshmen Karlis Silins (ACL) and Nate Morris (dismissal) already gone, the Rebels are down to seven available scholarship players.

It’s noteworthy that even with such low numbers that Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey really isn’t getting on the floor. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey was once considered an up-and-comer. He has played more at different times this season, even drawing two starts.

He played three minutes last night, while six other players played at least 26 minutes. Brooks played 15 before leaving the game.

The threat of fatigue will be a factor until the Rebels regain some health.

They need to regain some outside shooting too. Going 1 for 14 from 3-point range can’t become the norm.

The Rebels began the night shooting 34.6 percent, which is a percentage point away from being roughly middle of the pack among D1’s 351 teams.

When they’re playing well one or two guys are hitting shots. With Burnett and Brooks out that’s two of the Rebels’ best options on the side, and Cullen Neal is hit or miss.

The Rebels shot 7.1 percent from 3 against the league’s worst 3-point defensive team. It’s not like there weren’t opportunities.

Terence Davis let Ole Miss disregard its perimeter paralysis. He had 20 points and got them the way that he will most help this team. Kennedy once described Terrico White as a monster athlete. Davis has a different build, but he’s just as athletic.

Kennedy would sometimes criticize White for settling for 3-point shots. Davis began the night shooting 30.5 percent from the arc, a figure that dropped to 28.5 percent after his 0 for 4 performance. He shoots the 3 and has enough confidence in his shot that he doesn’t need to trash it entirely, but it is sometimes an option to which he turns too quickly.

Davis was really good at the rim last night. He was 8 for 15 from the floor. Subtract his 3s, and he was 8 for 11. Probably have of those were transition layups.

The most impressive player last night was Breein Tyree. Most of this season – even coming off ACL recovery – he’s had the explosiveness to get to the rim. He just hasn’t been able to finish shots. Last night he hit last two shots at the rim, helping the Rebels keep control down the stretch.

He was 7 for 8 at the free throw line, a huge stat for someone with the ball in his hands as much as a point guard.

Tyree finished with a career-high 15 points on 4 for 11 shooting with six assists and three turnovers in 30 minutes.

He really appeared to take a step forward. If he continues on this path he’ll solidify the point guard position and create depth there once Burnett returns.

