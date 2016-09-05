Ole Miss unravels in second half in loss to Florida State

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

ORLANDO – It was billed as a game that could put Chad Kelly in the center of the Heisman Trophy conversation, and for a half the Ole Miss quarterback looked like he belonged there.

However, two costly turnovers by Kelly, an interception and a fumble, helped fuel the comeback for No. 4 Florida State in a 45-34 win.

FSU quarterback Deondre Francois, a redshirt freshman making his first start, was turnover-free. Francois completed 33-of-52 attempts for 419 yards and two touchdowns as the Seminoles erased a 22-point deficit.

Kelly tossed a third interception late in a frantic comeback bid and had four turnovers on the night.

Most of the night the Rebels’ front seven was able to limit Seminoles star Dalvin Cook, who led the ACC in rushing last year. However, Cook hurt Ole Miss in the passing game with seven catches for 101 yards.

In fact, many of Francois’ completions were dinks and dunks, but left uncovered they were lethal.

Ole Miss had two major injuries as starting cornerback Kendarius Webster and backup running back Eric Swinney were both carted off the field in the first half with what were described as left knee injuries.

The Rebels played six cornerbacks in the game and struggled at all positions to take away the short passing game.

Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown and had a long gain of 42.

Kelly was 21-for-39 passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns and completed passes to seven different players including freshmen D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown. Metcalf caught a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Kelly’s first scoring pass was a 3-yarder to Damore’ea Stringfellow.

Francois’ first touchdown didn’t come until he passed 16 yards to Travis Rudolph just 28 seconds before halftime, and it came with a price. He was leveled by Ole Miss end Marquise Haynes and appeared dazed as he left the field.

He showed no effects after halftime, as FSU outgained Ole Miss 214 to minus-7 in the third quarter.

In a first half dominated by Ole Miss, Kelly threw for 215 yards and three scores.

An FSU secondary ranked by some as the best in the country left gaps in the middle, and Kelly found them.

He often targeted Engram, who had seven catches in the half.

The Rebels’ front seven was as good as they thought it would be, holding Cook to 2.8 yards per carry on 11 attempts in the first half.

However, the Seminoles were able to get Cook going in the passing game.

Ole Miss nickel back Tony Conner – trying to make a comeback from two surgeries to repair a torn meniscus suffered in Week 3 last year – gave up a big play in pass coverage in the first quarter, and his playing time diminished as the half wore on. He was not in the game much of the second half.

The Seminoles also hurt themselves with penalties in the first half with 11 flags for 97 yards.

