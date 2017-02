Posted on by in College Sports

Daily Journal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – It took until February, but the Ole Miss women’s basketball team picked up its first road win Monday night, 84-75 at Florida.

Sophomore Madinah Muhammad led the way for the Rebels (15-8, 4-6 SEC) with 21 points. Freshman Shelby Gibson tied her career high with 16 points.

The win snaps a 13-game road SEC losing streak and guarantees the Rebels a winning season.