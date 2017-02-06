Ole Miss women visit Florida tonight

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team goes for a second-straight win tonight at Florida.

Tipoff at Exactech Arena in Gainesville is 6 p.m. The game will air on The SEC Network, and Carol Ross, a former head coach at both schools, will serve as analyst.

After winning 67-62 against Tennessee on Jan. 12, the Rebels (14-8, 3-6 SEC) lost four-straight games to make their NCAA tournament goal a long shot. There are resume-building games ahead, however, if they get past the struggling Gators (11-11, 2-7 SEC).

Sophomore guard Madinah Muhammad had 19 points in the Rebels’ 69-62 win over Georgia on Jan. 29, their most recent game.

Following the Florida trip, Ole Miss has four of its last six regular-season games at home including the next three.

