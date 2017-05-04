One bad day doesn’t define Bulldogs

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

Everyone is entitled to a bad day every once in a while.

For No. 11 Mississippi State, that doomed day came last Saturday when it dropped a doubleheader at home to Auburn after defeating the Tigers in Game 1. Those losses snapped a string of five straight SEC series victories for the Diamond Dogs.

“I really think it was just one of those days,” said MSU coach Andy Cannizaro. “We struggled to throw strikes, hit some guys and made some errors that were uncharacteristic of what we’ve been doing in the past. We played Auburn two times in one day and we didn’t necessarily play great that day. We’ve practiced extremely well since then.”

MSU (30-16, 14-7 SEC) enters the weekend locked in a three-way tie atop the league standings with Auburn and Kentucky. The Bulldogs will battle a 15th-ranked Texas A&M club (33-13, 13-8 SEC) that was the only team to defeat State in a series during last year’s SEC Championship run.

The series gets under way tonight with the first two games slated for 6:30 starts. Saturday’s finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. with games 1 and 3 televised on ESPNU.

Mississippi State will start sophomore southpaw Konnor Pilkington on the mound tonight and will leave the rest of the weekend open.

“We have so much stuff on the mound that’s influx and it truly is day-to-day for us,” Cannizaro said. “I wish I could just say ‘these are our guys’ and we roll with it. I like the group that’s been going out there each weekend. We want to do everything to win as many ballgames as possible so if we have to use those guys out of the bullpen Thursday or Friday, we’ll do that.”

Second baseman Hunter Stovall will miss the next two weeks with a fractured fifth metacarpal after being hit by pitch last Friday.

