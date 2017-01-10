One more night: Geno ready for his last game in home state

By Parrish Alford

Coaches and players rarely admit to looking ahead, but Kenny Paul Geno allowed himself a little cerebral wandering last week.

The former Booneville star will play college basketball in Mississippi for the final time Wednesday when Georgia visits Ole Miss in a 6 p.m. tip at The Pavilion.

“Yeah, I have thought about it a little bit,” said Geno, minutes after the Bulldogs improved to 10-5 overall, 2-1 in SEC play with a 71-66 win over Missouri on Saturday. “It’s going to be a really good game. I can’t wait to get on the plane Tuesday afternoon. Coming back to Mississippi for the last time I’ll be a little bit nervous, but I’ll be ready to play.”

Geno, a 6-foot-6 forward, was the Daily Journal’s 2013 player of the year as a senior when he averaged 22.9 points and 13.8 rebounds as the Blue Devils reached a third-straight Class 3A championship game.

He didn’t get a scholarship offer from Mississippi State or Ole Miss but did from Georgia.

He hasn’t been a star at the SEC level, but he quickly settled in as a steady contributor and earned a reputation as one who will protect the ball and find open teammates.

As a junior his 48 assists were third on the team last season, and he sported a very efficient 2.29 assist-to-turnover ratio.

This season Geno is one of nine Georgia players averaging at least 12 minutes. He’s shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and has hit 6-of-16 3-point attempts. He has 12 assists with two turnovers.

“He’s a key piece to our team and has contributed in a number of ways whether as a 3-point shooter, a defender, a passer or anything else we ask him to do,” Georgia coach Mark Fox said. “He’s never hesitated to accept whatever role we give him.”

Big night

Geno’s most memorable Mississippi appearance came in his freshman season. Sickness swept through the Georgia roster, and Geno was called on for a larger role at Mississippi State.

He played a season-high 14 minutes and had six points in a 20-5 run to close the half after the visiting Bulldogs had fallen behind by 14 points. Georgia went on to win 75-55.

“We had two or three guys stay at the hotel. I played a lot that game and brought some energy,” he recalled. “We got down early but came back and won. That was a big game for us, a turnaround for our season.”

There has been energy in his games at Ole Miss, too. Last year that passion got the better of him after he stopped a Rebels fast break with a blocked shot on a layup. Geno drew a technical foul after sharing with Ole Miss players the pride he felt in his accomplishment.

“I was just running my mouth,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve got to be a little sneaky with that, and I got caught.”

Geno’s parents have seen most of his games in Athens, sometimes making the trip multiple times in a week.

He’s excited to wear red and black in his home state one more time.

“Every time I come back I love it. It’s always special to know my family and friends are there. I grew up a Mississippi State fan, but I come back as a Georgia Bulldog, and I represent that 24-7.”

