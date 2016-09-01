Outdoor boxing match in Tupelo on Saturday

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Local fighter Grady “Sue” Hurley will be featured on Saturday at the “Back to Business” outdoor boxing match at Steele’s Dive.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with bell time on the first of five fights at 7 p.m. It’s promotedby Southaven-based PrizeFight Boxing.

“The Tupelo CVB is constantly seeking non-traditional sporting events to host in Tupelo,” said Neal McCoy, Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director. “This is a great opportunity to expose our city to outdoor boxing and expose outdoor boxing enthusiasts to our city.”

General admission tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at Ultimate Fitness and MMA in Tupelo, or by calling 416-5996. A limited number of VIP tables are available for $500.

This will be the first outdoor boxing match for Hurley, a professional MMA fighter and boxing coach.

In the main event, he’ll fight Damian Melton.