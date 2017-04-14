Oxford wins Tupelo Invitational

By Gene Phelps

TUPELO – Oxford finished second in last season’s MHSAA Class 5A State Golf Championships.

If the Chargers’ play in Thursday’s 12-team Tupelo Invitational is any indication, Oxford seems poised to make a run at winning the championship trophy this season.

Oxford, led by No. 3 player Beau Ryals and No. 4 player Matt Sink with 1-over-par 71s, won the regular-season tournament at the Tupelo County by seven strokes with a 297 score. DeSoto Central was second (304) and host Tupelo was third (313).

“I really think we could have gone lower today,” said Ryals, a senior. “Our 1 and 2 guys had an off day. I think we’re in good shape for the district tournament (at Ole Miss) and the state tournament (at Canton).”

Oxford’s No. 1 player, C.J. Easley fired a 2-over 74 and No. 2 Wilson Baker posted a 77.

DeSoto Central was led by medalist Tyler Chesiak, who recorded a 2-under 70.

Senior Miles Roy and sophomore Brookes Hudson led Tupelo with 4-over 76s. Roy’s round featured an eagle, four brides and two double bogeys.

“My putting hasn’t been that bad, but I four-putted twice today,” said Roy, the Wave’s No. 4 player.

On the eagle, Roy hit a 4-iron 230 yards to the green, then sank a 30-foot putt. He also recorded birdie putts of 15 and 20 feet during his round.

Also for Tupelo, No. 1 player Walker Clayton had a 80, No. 3 Adam Brown 81 and No. 5 Taylor Replogle 85. Hudson played No. 2 for the Wave.

Tupelo will host the division tournament (April 27) and 6A state tournament (May 3-4) at the Tupelo Country Club.

“We’re hoping having the state tournament here will be to our advantage,” Golden Wave coach Sherry Rial said.

“We’ve got to start putting some good rounds together and makes some putts. It’s time to dig in.”

Caledonia girls win

Caitlin Luke shot an 8-over 80 to win medalist and lead Caledonia to a two-stroke victory – 167 to 169 – victory over Lewisburg.

Starkville (175) was third, followed by Tupelo (184), New Albany (184), Hernando (200) and Oxford (225).

