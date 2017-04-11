PARRISH ALFORD: Rebels’ hitting? Yes, more please

OXFORD

Ole Miss did something in the fourth inning of the opener with Alabama that I had not seen the Rebels do in a while.

There were hits. Not one but multiple hits. And not singles but doubles.

There were runs, four of them, and there was the feeling that Ole Miss was in control.

It happened again in Game 2.

The Rebels, down three runs in the sixth, got runners to second and third where they’ve often been left stranded. This time the bottom of the order, freshmen Cole Zabowski and Grae Kessinger, drove them in with back-to-back sacrifice flies.

Once is an isolated incident, twice is a trend.

Ole Miss, 6-6 in the SEC after sweeping two-win Alabama, needs its offense to trend this way to avoid missing the NCAA tournament for just third time under Mike Bianco.

The Rebels were good again Sunday with eight runs on 10 hits.

Ole Miss hit .285 for the series to increase its team batting average from .242 to .247.

The Rebels had success in different ways. They made an adjustment to hit Alabama’s Friday starter, left-hander Dylan Duarte, better the second time through the order.

They were erratic against Game 3 starter Sam Finnerty but eventually chased him and wore down the Crimson Tide’s bullpen. Ole Miss scored six runs in its final two at-bats to win 8-2 and complete the sweep.

Much has been made of Bianco’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class. The most visible contributions from that class to date have been from its pitching.

Young arms were good again this weekend.

It took Ryan Rolison a while to settle in on Sunday, but he did and allowed just one run through 5 2/3 innings.

He handed off the game to another freshman, Will Ethridge, who allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings over two appearances and has gained Bianco’s trust in the set-up role.

As important as it is pitching is only one phase.

This team has longed for production on offense from anyone.

Sunday that came from veterans Tate Blackman and Will Golsan, a combined 5 for 7 at the top of the order.

In two games prior catcher Nick Fortes and junior college transfer Tim Rowe – recent lineup adjustments by Bianco – were a combined 7 for 12 with four RBIs.

Improvement began a week ago with a comeback win against No. 17 Southern Miss.

It’s a trend. If it continues the Rebels will put themselves in position for a strong second half of the SEC season.

Parrish Alford (parrish.alford@journalinc.com) covers Ole Miss for the Daily Journal. He blogs daily at DJournal.com.