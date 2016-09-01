PARRISH ALFORD: Rebels have some options at middle linebacker

OXFORD

There wasn’t a lot that Ole Miss missed on in its 2016 signing class. The group was ranked No. 6 in the 247Sports composite list.

It included the No. 1-ranked quarterback and No. 1 offensive tackle. It included three other players who were ranked in the top 10 at their positions.

It did not include a likely contributor at a position of need, a middle linebacker, who was assigned such lofty expectations by the recruiting services.

Tariq Tisdale, a three-star recruit listed at a hefty 249 pounds, came aboard on signing day but did not qualify.

So in the days to follow, when the heavens opened and an experienced middle linebacker appeared via the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule there was a rumble of excitement. Then the next day came a junior college transfer who had been an SEC signee.

Rommel Mageo – as a history buff, I can’t resist calling him the Desert Fox here – started for two seasons at Oregon State and led the Beavers with 87 tackles last year.

Detric Bing-Dukes signed with Georgia, left in search of playing time, and joined Ole Miss after spending last year at Iowa Western Community College.

Mageo’s resume made him seem an easy choice to jump into the void, but his progress in picking up the defense has been slow.

The good news is Mageo has started to turn it up.

“Rommel has really come on and has made some big advances,” defensive coordinator Dave Wommack said.

Bing-Dukes may play a little against No. 4 Florida State on Monday night, but advances by the Desert Fox may mean starting middle linebacker DeMarquis Gates can slide to the outside spot where he’s more naturally suited.

Ole Miss has mostly utilized the grad transfer rule in men’s basketball where Andy Kennedy has signed several. A constant theme among them has been an acclimation period at the beginning of the season, regardless of their previous experience. All have eventually contributed as expected.

The Rebels could really use a savvy big hitter in the middle against one of the nation’s best running backs, Florida State’s Dalvin Cook. Cook (5-foot-11, 213) averaged more than 140 yards a game last year. That easily led the ACC and helped him finish seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Gates will start at middle linebacker against the fourth-ranked Seminoles, but maybe Mageo will be that big hitter at least part of the time.

Maybe he will be in the right place and will be the solid tackler needed to get a guy like Cook to the ground.

Both teams will have their maybes to figure out in the season opener.

If Mageo helps the Rebels figure this one out, then Wommack can get his best players in their best positons, and Ole Miss can have its best chance to slow the Seminoles.

