PARRISH ALFORD: Scott adds to ripple effect

OXFORD

Any pebble thrown in the sea of Ole Miss football these days causes people to watch the ripples with great interest.

Wednesday’s news that assistant coach Tray Scott had left for Georgia is another example of that.

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze was able to get his staff set before signing day, and – NCAA investigation notwithstanding – was able to hire experienced coaches who had been successful in other jobs.

Perhaps, because of the NCAA cloud, there were certain assurances in discussions to close the deal, but hires were made.

As well as being on-field coaches, Freeze added successful recruiters – and Scott certainly fit in that area.

Still young in the profession, Scott had quickly gained a reputation as solid on the trail, resonating with prospects and families and bringing them into the fold.

Full commitment

Maybe that’s why Freeze’s statement distancing himself from Scott upon his departure was as strong as the one embracing him upon his hiring.

“We want coaches that are 100 percent committed to winning championships at Ole Miss,” he said.

There was a personal history with Freeze and Scott, Scott having coached with Freeze for two seasons as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State and again as a grad assistant in 2012, Freeze’s first season at Ole Miss.

When Ole Miss announced Scott’s hiring on Jan. 1, the news release called him a “rising star,” and Freeze’s quote said, “We knew we had a star on our staff when Tray was with us as a graduate assistant.”

Most personnel moves at Ole Miss now are viewed through the NCAA microscope, but that doesn’t mean that’s why they happen. Assistants have their own reasons for leaving.

Smart move

What’s clear is that Georgia coach Kirby Smart also viewed Scott as a star in the making and landed him within hours of his unexpected separation with veteran defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.

There were immediate calls by some Ole Miss fans on social media to hire Rocker. His experience would make him a strong candidate, but the rumored reason for his departure at Georgia – a waning commitment to recruiting – sets off alarms.

The competitive climate within the SEC makes recruiting a must for everyone on staff. That situation would require a close look if Rocker becomes a candidate.

Coaching shuffle often occurs after signing day, and Ole Miss isn’t the only school dealing with it now.

From top to bottom, it’s an unusual amount of turnover for a staff – five new positions – that previously had seen very little.

When you look at the group on paper there’s enough to make you pause and say, ‘This could work.’

It will be the month of November, not February, that ultimately decides that.

And it won’t be decided by one defensive line position.

Parrish Alford (parrish.alford@journalinc.com) covers Ole Miss for the Daily Journal. He blogs daily at DJournal.com.