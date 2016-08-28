PARRISH ALFORD: With SEC’s best QB, ample cause for optimism

OXFORD

The preseason vibe for Ole Miss – the one for on the field, not for the NCAA investigation – has been generally upbeat.

A lot of talent is gone, but there’s not been a total talent drain.

The Rebels have been steady in most folks’ early rankings and are just outside the top 10 at No. 11 in The AP Top 25.

No one is saying this team wins the SEC West, nor is anyone saying the 2015 Sugar Bowl-winning season with a 5-1 Western Division record was only lightning in a bottle.

The optimism is rooted in the fact that the Rebels return the SEC’s best quarterback while many others around the conference will be new at the position. When you have a guy like Chad Kelly taking snaps, you have a chance.

Ole Miss has recruited well in recent seasons. The Rebels have exciting potential at wide receiver and running back. Because you don’t know the names of playmakers right now doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

The two biggest areas of concern going into the season opener are at left offensive tackle and in the secondary.

There is no shortage of athletic big men in the quest to replace Laremy Tunsil on the offensive line, but each has his own story that makes them less of a slam dunk in the job.

Jeremy Liggins, listed first on the preseason depth chart, is back at practice but will miss the Florida State game.

Five-star signee Greg Little is running second team, as he should be while he makes the high school to SEC jump. Any freshman needs time to adjust.

Junior Rod Taylor, a guard his first two seasons, is running first team. Since his arrival coaches have raved about his athleticism, but Taylor’s locker room boxing accident a year ago led to shoulder surgery, and he was arrested in the spring on suspicion of shoplifting.

There’s enough in his body of work to question maturity as he tries to win a starting job.

Secondary rebuilds

The secondary was just OK last year. The Rebels had 15 interceptions but were next to last in the SEC in passing yards allowed.

That said, safeties Trae Elston and Mike Hilton were big hitters and sure tacklers. There’s a lot of youth and inexperience – including two true freshmen – being pressed into big roles back there.

If you can put aside those investigation thoughts, there are reasons to really like this team.

And there are areas the Rebels need to fine-tune to reach their potential.

Parrish Alford (parrish.alford@journalinc.com) covers Ole Miss for the Journal. He blogs daily at Djournal.com.