PARRISH ALFORD: Will Rebels’ numbers add up?

OXFORD

Punxsutawney Phil, America’s Groundhog, did his thing on Thursday last week and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Had he held a warm-up act before signing day he may have predicted gloom for Ole Miss.

It was a common theme.

What transpired was not the joyous celebration of recent signing days under Hugh Freeze. It also was not as bad as the advance warnings reported.

The Ole Miss Class of 2017 certainly addresses needs. Whether it meets them, like all classes, is TBD.

Ole Miss loaded up where it needed help, signing five linebackers among 14 defensive players. The help may come in the numbers. There are no five-star recruits to which you point and expect immediate results. Chances are, though, that one or more emerge from the pack.

The numbers are tricky right now as Ole Miss navigates its self-imposed scholarship reductions and ponders the unknown of the on-going NCAA investigation.

With restrictions in place evaluations become much more important. You can’t miss.

That’s why this class of 21 signees had only 14 verbal commitments until late the night before signing day when Isaiah Woullard announced he’d be a part.

The class was ranked No. 53 nationally on 247Sports composite list the night before. Because Freeze and a staff that includes five new assistants were careful with evaluations and offers it rose 23 spots to No. 30 when the dust settled.

The class ranks No. 12 in the SEC not far behind Mississippi State, Arkansas and Kentucky.

“How much difference is there between the No. 10 class and the No. 40 class?” Freeze asked Wednesday, “I don’t know. Probably very small.”

I agree with the theory, but the window might be too large.

Recruiting is a multi-million-dollar industry. Sometimes the stars are wrong, but more often they’re right. Five-stars Laremy Tunsil, Laquon Treadwell and Robert Nkemdiche were not busts at Ole Miss.

Freeze’s first class, the one after he was hired in late 2011, was ranked No. 47 by 247Sports.

Subsequent classes were Nos. 8, 15, 17 and 5.

With returning talent a class ranked No. 30 does not mean the foundation is crumbling, but it puts more pressure on the next recruiting cycle. If you start stringing together No. 30-ranked classes there will be problems.

An Ole Miss signing day prediction from Phil last week might have been a little winter-ish in relation to recent Freeze signing classes.

That’s what you want from Phil and other weathermen in threatening times, right? You want a prediction that clearly explains the possibility of severe weather then you hope for something better than the worst.

That’s what the 2017 group looks like on paper, a mix of good players and projects that can be a bridge class – another may be necessary – until the future is clear. Perhaps then Ole Miss can return to the upper echelon of recruiting.

Parrish Alford (parrish.alford@journalinc.com) covers Ole Miss for the Daily Journal. He blogs daily at DJournal.com.