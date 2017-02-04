How about a Pepsi? Prescott earns award

Daily Journal

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, picked up his award Friday during Super Bowl week festivities in Houston.

Tonight, the Associated Press presents its award to the league’s top rookie.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, Prescott led the Cowboys to 13 wins, passing for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns against four interceptions.

The Pepsi award, which began in 2012, is voted on by fans. Of the five winners, three have been coached by Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen.

Mullen mentored 2009 winner Percy Harvin at Florida as well as 2011 recipient Cam Newton for two seasons in Gainesville before he became a star at Auburn.