Polk impresses his coaches and will have a big role vs. Florida State

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Who’s been the best practice player on the Ole Miss defense this month?

Tayler Polk might not immediately spring to mind as your answer.

The former walk-on kind of burst into consciousness for most Ole Miss fans in the season opener against Boise State in 2014. Serderius Bryant was hurt early in the game, and suddenly Polk, a junior who played at Brandon High School, was in the game more than anticipated. It was his college debut, and he finished with four tackles and a tackle for loss.

The need for speed on defense has made it hard for Polk (5-foot-11, 212 pounds) to climb the depth chart, but he’s carved out an important role as a reserve and on special teams.

Now Dave Wommack says he’s been the Rebels’ best practice player this month.

“Tayler Polk’s going to play a lot in the game because he’s practiced so well. I don’t think anybody’s practiced better than Tayler Polk this fall,” the Rebels’ defensive coordinator said.

Ole Miss opens the season Monday against No. 4 Florida State and running back Dalvin Cook, the ACC’s leading rusher who finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting last year.

Look for Ole Miss to start junior DeMarquis Gates at middle linebacker, but Gates could slide outside quite a bit because of recent advances in the middle by Oregon State graduate transfer Rommel Mageo.