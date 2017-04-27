Poole’s choice to walk on pays off

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Tanner Poole was a two-time All-State selection at Itawamba Community College and had his share of options to continue his baseball career at the next level.

Instead of accepting one of several scholarship offers available, Poole decided to roll the dice and walk on with his childhood favorite, Mississippi State.

“I had a few D1’s and a good many D2’s but I told myself that it was either State or nothing,” Poole said. “(Walking on) is what I wanted to do. This is where I’ve always wanted to play as a kid and that’s the route I took.”

Poole’s gamble did not immediately pay off. John Cohen chose to redshirt the Amory native last season as the Bulldogs won the SEC regular season title and hosted two regionals as a national seed.

“I feel like I learned a lot from my redshirt year,” Poole said. “That’s kind of why I did it, just to learn and work on a few things and get better at it. I think it benefited me in the long run.”

To help him get back into game shape and prepare him for this season, Poole spent his summer playing for the Waynesboro Generals of the Valley Baseball League where the outfielder appeared in 47 games. He hit .333 with seven doubles, five triples, six home runs, 27 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

“I was glad to go this past summer to Virginia knowing that this year I was going to be playing,” Poole said. “I played in all the games during the summer. I think I sat maybe one game. I got a lot of at bats and that helped me get ready for this season.”

After arriving back in Starkville in the fall, Poole received more news that would shake up his career. Cohen resigned as head coach to become MSU’s athletic director and Andy Cannizaro was hired as his replacement.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder saw the change as an opportunity at a fresh start.

“It’s helped me out a lot having a new coach with new eyes,” Poole said. “(Cannizaro) wanted to know who could do what so if you showed out in front of him then you have a chance to do something.”

Finally in February after a year and a half of biding his time, Poole was able to make his debut in maroon and white. He has gone on to start 34 games and is batting .252 with two doubles, a triple, three homers, 13 RBIs and 11 steals.

“I had to wait a while so I was anxious to get out there,” Poole said. “I’m just trying to make the best of it.

“The game is a lot faster but it’s definitely everything I expected it to be. The crowd, the atmosphere – it’s everything I could ever think about.”

