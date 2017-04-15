Power station: East Union girls lead four area champs

By Laurence Hilliard

Special to the Journal

JACKSON – For East Union freshman Katie Boatner, the thrill of powerlifting is “The adrenaline you get when you lift the weight and the fans cheering you on.”

East Union fans had plenty to cheer about Friday when their team successfully defended its MHSAA Class I girls championship at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Defending champions Oxford and Pontotoc were joined by Kossuth in winning team titles in boys competition.

“We had a great day,” said East Union coach Scott Duley. “We have a lot of new lifters, but they worked very hard. And I can’t say enough about the senior leadership.”

With five individual champions, East Union finished with 63 points, to 40 for Calhoun City and 32 for Bruce.

Boatner set all-class records for the 123-pound weight class in the squat with 320 pounds, the deadlift (340 pounds) and total weight of 770 pounds, 25 more than the previous record set by LaTyra Ashley of South Pike in 2014.

Other individual winners for East Union were Kirsten Hall, a seventh grader, at 97, freshman Jessie Roberts at 105, eighth grader Yilah Isby at 114 and Claudia Hill at 181.

In boys competition, Pontotoc won 4A for the school’s 10th championship, most of any school. Oxford, which is headed to 6A next year, won 5A for the fifth straight year and Kossuth won a second title in 3A.

“Our kids love it,” said Pontotoc coach Marty Warren. ”They work out hard every day. I know some coaches say how hard it is to get their kids in the gym to work. We don’t have that problem.”

Pontotoc had five individual winners – Robert Hurd at 148, Antonio Alexander at 165, Gabe Harmon at 181, Nick Romano at 220 and Cooper Knight at 308. Pontotoc finished with 51 points, nine more than South Pike.

Oxford edged Lake Comorant 34-31 for the 5A title. “We have good kids, They come to work every day,” said coach Matt McCrory. “They deserve it.”

Oxford had only one individual winner, Alex Li at 148. But Luis Morales (114), Devin Rockette (181), D.Q. Thomas (198) and Xay Herod (242) all took second.

Kossuth finished behind North Pontotoc at the North State meet, but reversed the order for the 3A state title after making some changes. “We had some kids go up in weight classes,” said coach Brian Kelly.

Kossuth outpointed North Pontotoc 40-29 with four individual winners – Jose Ruiz at 148, Hunter Brooks at 181, Montana Smith at 220 and Blake Arnold at superheavyweight. With lifts totaling 1,610 pounds, Arnold set a 3A record for his weight class.

Other boys winners were Gulfport in 6A, Union in 2A and Ethel in 1A. Defending 2A champion Bruce was runnerup in 2A, trailing Union 50-32.

The other girls winners were Meridian in Class III and Moss Point in Class II.