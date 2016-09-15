Prediction Post: Alabama at Ole Miss

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

Two straight wins by Ole Miss over Alabama have obviously been a main talking point as the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide visits this week.

No SEC coach has beaten Nick Saban three-straight times. Only Les Miles and Steve Spurrier – when at Florida – had done it twice before Hugh Freeze and the Rebels won in Tuscaloosa last year.

The last coach to beat Saban three straight was Joe Tiller at Purdue from 1997-1999. Saban was a lot younger then and perhaps did not fully understand the process.

This talk tends to take away from the fact that every team is different.

I was asked on a radio show this week if Ole Miss gets off to a fast start might Alabama players start thinking, “We just can’t beat these guys? I doubt it. Obviously there are some who have been a big part of the last two games, but there’s a lot of turnover too. Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts will have a lot of things running through his mind, but I don’t think that particular item will.

There are new questions and concerns for every team each season.

Alabama enters this game with a little quarterback uncertainty, though it might be less than last year. The fact that Bama was unsettled at the position and got off to a slow start last year is a somewhat under-stated part of what eventually happened. People tend to focus on the big plays.

I think the Tide, though young, is a little more settled at the position than Saban is letting on. We’ll see.

There’s inconsistency along the Alabama offensive line right now, something you rarely see. That’s a matchup that could swing the Rebels’ way with their talented defensive line.

It’s an absolute must for that line to collapse the pocket with a four-man rush. If the Rebels can flush Hurts with just defensive linemen he’s less likely to rip off a huge gain if he breaks contain. He’s also more likely to throw it into the arms of an Ole Miss defender if there are more of them playing back and in his line of vision.

Ole Miss has some obvious issues in the secondary right now.

The loss of Kendarius Webster is huge, because he’s the team’s best cover corner. Webster was a part of a secondary that last year gave up big plays and allowed more than 250 passing yards a game to rank No. 13 in the SEC. However, he’d added weight after a great off-season and seemed poised for a jump in production.

Whatever the reason, Ole Miss has not been able to replace Senquez Golson with similar production at corner. Tee Shepard had an obvious impediment with his hearing, but neither Cam Ordway nor Tony Bridges have stepped up to take solid hold of a starting job this season.

Pass defense is a struggle right now, but it’s not only about the cornerbacks.

Dave Wommack has had good things to say about the progress of his new safeties, but somehow this unit has to find a way to cover the short passing game.

Based on what Florida State redshirt freshman quarterback Deondre Francois was able to accomplish I would expect that Hurts will often find talented tight end O.J. Howard in this game – unless Ole Miss has made real progress behind the practice curtain.

Inexperience at quarterback is a benefit for the defense facing him, but I wouldn’t count on that alone to carry the day against the Tide.

Alabama, like Florida State, does not recruit stiffs.

It’s unlikely that Ole Miss will mount a consistent running game against an Alabama defense that has allowed just 87 rushing yards in two games.

The Tide has shown some vulnerability against the pass, and that’s where the Rebels excel when they don’t turn it over.

Being one-dimensional on offense has it problems, particularly against a defense averaging 3.5 sacks a game.

Maybe Ole Miss can hit enough plays in the run game to keep its offensive line from being overrun by a defense that can just pin back its ears and rush.

The reality is if Ole Miss is going to beat Alabama for a third-straight season it will need a dominant performance from its defensive line.

The front guys have to pressure Hurts and reduce the time Ole Miss running backs have to cover.

Forcing a few turnovers would be helpful too. The Rebels are minus-2 in turnover margin this season but are plus-6 against Alabama the last two seasons.

Prediction: Alabama 28, Ole Miss 21