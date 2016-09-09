Predictions Post: Wofford at Ole Miss

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

The Predictions Post has been a blog tradition, and we’ll take a long and winding path to a final score for the Ole Miss-Wofford game at the end of this post.

We’ll even talk about the game some.

Let us be real, shall we? If we have to dissect Wofford and wonder who will win Saturday afternoon then Ole Miss has real issues and will badly miss the mark of expectations that it and many others have for this season.

Wofford runs an option offense that can give teams trouble if they’ve not prepared for it, and Ole Miss had a short week to get ready. That’s a significant detail.

The Rebels need to be assignment sound, but they should have a speed and quickness advantage on defense. That should allow them to recover and make a play even if they take a wrong first step.

When they get to the play they need to wrap up and tackle.

Tackling was an issue in camp, Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said, but I didn’t think it was too bad against Florida State. Pursuit and gang-tackling were big in helping the Rebels limit FSU running back Dalvin Cook.

The issue against the Seminoles was pass coverage. Facing the FCS opponent this week is a double-edged sword. The Rebels will need to find who they can count on in the cornerback rotation with Kendarius Webster out. My guess is freshman Jaylon Jones gets the first chance. Neither Jones nor anyone else will see much action in the passing game from Wofford, which attempted just eight passes in its 21-7 opening win against Tennessee Tech.

Ole Miss, if it’s focused and eager to distance itself from a disappointing loss in Orlando, will win big.

So what do you take from Orlando?

It would have been a huge resume-building win.

In terms of how Ole Miss feels about itself moving forward it’s really a mixed bag of emotions. The Rebels will focus on the truly dynamic and explosive offense they showed in the first half. They should be able to gain confidence from that.

The Seminoles, as they showed after halftime, have an outstanding defense. Ole Miss moved up and down the field at will for most of the first half.

It should also be noted that Florida State had 98 yards in penalties in the first half.

Even with that Chad Kelly made some artistic passes, and there were good catches from the receivers. Akeem Judd ran hard and made guys miss.

The Rebels will have to play that way to be in the game against Alabama in nine days, and Georgia the week after will not be easy.

It is truly a brutal beginning for the Rebels, and it will take their best shot to get out of September at 2-2 or better.

There were plays and periods of time against Florida State that bring hope and promise.

Pass defense has to get better. It’s not about the home run balls. It’s about the dink and dump and being so worried about the deep balls that you give up a ton of cushion to the receiver. You’ve got to cover the back out of the backfield and the tight end just beyond the line of scrimmage.

Wofford coach Mike Ayers said during the week that cleaning up just a few things would make Ole Miss a very formidable foe for anyone it faces, not just his team.

I agree, but pass coverage is something the Rebels need to fix fast. It’s not an easy fix, and the Rebels won’t get much of a test in that area from Wofford.

Remember, this is not expected to be a banner year for quarterback play in the SEC. Maybe that eventually favors an Ole Miss team that hasn’t gotten off to a great start in pass coverage. The more likely scenario is that inexperienced quarterbacks continue to hit short passes until the Rebels show they can make the stops.

About this week: I think the Rebels will hold their own against the option and win big.

Prediction: Ole Miss 55, Wofford 17