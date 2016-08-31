Prep Rally webcast: Big rivalry games this week

Week 2 of the football season saw some area teams pick up big wins, and more big games are on tap for this week. On this episode, Brad, Gene and Blake look back at some of last week’s key results, and they preview some Week 3 matchups, including the Tupelo-Shannon and West Point-Starkville rivalry games. Also, Gene presents the Athletes of the Week.
