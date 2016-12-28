Bulldogs in the NFL

Mississippi State has had 21 former players active on NFL rosters this season. Each week, the Daily Journal checks in on how those Bulldog alumni are performing at the professional level.

Denico Autry

Height/ Weight: 6-5, 270

Team: Oakland Raiders

Position: Defensive end

Lettered at MSU: 2012-13

Last Week: Autry started in a 33-25 win over the Colts.

Season Stats: 25 tackles (20 solo, five assists), six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections

Johnthan Banks

Height/ Weight: 6-2, 185

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: Cornerback

Lettered at MSU: 2009-12

Last Week: Banks started and made one assisted tackle and one pass deflection in a 41-21 loss to the Redskins.

Season Stats: Three tackles (two solo, one assist), one pass deflection

Beniquez Brown

Height/ Weight: 6-1, 236

Team: Free Agent

Position: Linebacker

Lettered at MSU: 2013-15

Last Week: Brown was terminated from the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad on Sept. 7.

Season Stats: N/A

Ryan Brown

Height/ Weight: 6-6, 276

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: Defensive end

Lettered at MSU: 2012-15

Last Week: Brown was on the practice squad for a 12-10 loss at the Texans.

Season Stats: N/A

Taveze Calhoun

Height/ Weight: 6-1, 188

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: Cornerback

Lettered at MSU: 2012-15

Last Week: Calhoun was on the practice squad for a 31-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Season Stats: N/A

Blaine Clausell

Height/ Weight: 6-6, 321

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: Offensive tackle

Lettered at MSU: 2011-14

Last Week: Clausell was signed to the practice squad for a 33-16 loss to the Falcons.

Season Stats: N/A

Fletcher Cox

Height/ Weight: 6-4, 310

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Defensive tackle

Lettered at MSU: 2009-11

Last Week: Cox started and made three tackles (one solo, two assists) and one quarterback hurry in a 24-19 win over the Giants.

Season Stats: 41 tackles (24 solo, 17 assists), 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery

Dillon Day

Height/ Weight: 6-4, 299

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: Center

Lettered at MSU: 2011-14

Last Week: Day was on the practice squad for a 33-10 loss at the Chiefs.

Season Stats: N/A

Kaleb Eulls

Height/ Weight: 6-4, 309

Team: San Diego Chargers

Position: Defensive tackle

Lettered at MSU: 2011-14

Last Week: Eulls was inactive in a 20-17 loss at the Browns.

Season Stats: N/A

Gabe Jackson

Height/ Weight: 6-3, 335

Team: Oakland Raiders

Position: Offensive guard

Lettered at MSU: 2010-13

Last Week: Jackson started at right guard in a 33-25 win over the Colts.

Season Stats: 15 games played, 15 starts, one tackle

Malcolm Johnson

Height/ Weight: 6-1, 231

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: Fullback

Lettered at MSU: 2011-14

Last Week: Johnson was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 20 for a 34-31 win over the Cardinals.

Season Stats: Rushing: one carry for two yards Receiving: five catches for 44 yards

Chris Jones

Height/ Weight: 6-6, 310

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: Defensive end

Lettered at MSU: 2013-15

Last Week: Jones started at right defensive end and made one solo tackle, one quarterback hurry and two pass deflections in a 33-10 win over the Broncos.

Season Stats: 24 tackles (13 solo, 11 assists), four tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries, four pass deflections

Kyle Love

Height/ Weight: 6-1, 315

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: Defensive tackle

Lettered at MSU: 2006-09

Last Week: Love did not play in a 33-16 loss to the Falcons.

Season Stats: 13 tackles (six solo, seven assists), 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble

Benardrick McKinney

Height/ Weight: 6-4, 260

Team: Houston Texans

Position: Linebacker

Lettered at MSU: 2012-14

Last Week: McKinney started at Will and made seven tackles (five solo, two assists) in a 12-10 win over the Bengals.

Season Stats: 128 tackles (78 solo, 50 assists), nine quarterback hurries, five sacks, six tackles for loss, two pass deflections

Pernell McPhee

Height/ Weight: 6-3, 273

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: Linebacker

Lettered at MSU: 2009-10

Last Week: McPhee made three solo tackles in a 41-21 loss to the Redskins.

Season Stats: 16 tackles (13 solo, three assists), six tackles for loss, four sacks, eight quarterback hurries, one forced fumble

Dak Prescott

Height/ Weight: 6-2, 226

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: Quarterback

Lettered at MSU: 2012-15

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 15 of 20 passes for 212 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed four times for 35 yards in a 42-21 win over the Lions.

Season Stats: Passing: 307 of 451 for 3,630 yards, 23 touchdowns, four interceptions Rushing: 56 carries for 273 yards, six touchdowns

Will Redmond

Height/ Weight: 6-0, 186

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: Cornerback

Lettered at MSU: 2013-15

Last Week: Redmond was on injured reserve (knee) in a 22-21 win at the Rams.

Season Stats: N/A

Deontae Skinner

Height/ Weight: 6-2, 250

Team: New York Giants

Position: Linebacker

Lettered at MSU: 2010-13

Last Week: Skinner made one solo special teams tackle in a 24-19 loss at the Eagles.

Season Stats: Five solo tackles

Darius Slay

Height/ Weight: 6-0, 190

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: Cornerback

Lettered at MSU: 2011-12

Last Week: Slay was not active in a 42-21 loss at the Cowboys.

Season Stats: 36 tackles (35 solo, one assist), 13 pass deflections, one tackle for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, two interceptions

Preston Smith

Height/ Weight: 6-5, 268

Team: Washington Redskins

Position: Linebacker

Lettered at MSU: 2011-14

Last Week: Smith started and made one solo tackle, one tackle for loss, one sack, two quarterback hurries and blocked a field goal in a 41-21 win at the Bears.

Season Stats: 35 tackles (22 solo, 13 assists), 12 quarterback hurries, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections, one interception, one blocked field goal

K.J. Wright

Height/ Weight: 6-4, 246

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: Linebacker

Lettered at MSU: 2007-10

Last Week: Wright started and made six assisted tackles, two quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery in a 34-31 loss to the Cardinals.

Season Stats: 119 tackles (69 solo, 50 assists), six tackles for loss, three sacks, six quarterback hurries, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery