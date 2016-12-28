Bulldogs in the NFL

Mississippi State has had 21 former players active on NFL rosters this season. Each week, the Daily Journal checks in on how those Bulldog alumni are performing at the professional level.
Denico Autry
Height/ Weight: 6-5, 270
Team: Oakland Raiders
Position: Defensive end
Lettered at MSU: 2012-13
Last Week: Autry started in a 33-25 win over the Colts.
Season Stats: 25 tackles (20 solo, five assists), six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections
_____
Johnthan Banks
Height/ Weight: 6-2, 185
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: Cornerback
Lettered at MSU: 2009-12
Last Week: Banks started and made one assisted tackle and one pass deflection in a 41-21 loss to the Redskins.
Season Stats: Three tackles (two solo, one assist), one pass deflection
_____
Beniquez Brown
Height/ Weight: 6-1, 236
Team: Free Agent
Position: Linebacker
Lettered at MSU: 2013-15
Last Week: Brown was terminated from the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad on Sept. 7.
Season Stats: N/A
_____
Ryan Brown
Height/ Weight: 6-6, 276
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: Defensive end
Lettered at MSU: 2012-15
Last Week: Brown was on the practice squad for a 12-10 loss at the Texans.
Season Stats: N/A
_____
Taveze Calhoun
Height/ Weight: 6-1, 188
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: Cornerback
Lettered at MSU: 2012-15
Last Week: Calhoun was on the practice squad for a 31-24 win over the Buccaneers.
Season Stats: N/A
_____
Blaine Clausell
Height/ Weight: 6-6, 321
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: Offensive tackle
Lettered at MSU: 2011-14
Last Week: Clausell was signed to the practice squad for a 33-16 loss to the Falcons.
Season Stats: N/A
_____
Fletcher Cox
Height/ Weight: 6-4, 310
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: Defensive tackle
Lettered at MSU: 2009-11
Last Week: Cox started and made three tackles (one solo, two assists) and one quarterback hurry in a 24-19 win over the Giants.
Season Stats: 41 tackles (24 solo, 17 assists), 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery
_____
Dillon Day
Height/ Weight: 6-4, 299
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: Center
Lettered at MSU: 2011-14
Last Week: Day was on the practice squad for a 33-10 loss at the Chiefs.
Season Stats: N/A
_____
Kaleb Eulls
Height/ Weight: 6-4, 309
Team: San Diego Chargers
Position: Defensive tackle
Lettered at MSU: 2011-14
Last Week: Eulls was inactive in a 20-17 loss at the Browns.
Season Stats: N/A
_____
Gabe Jackson
Height/ Weight: 6-3, 335
Team: Oakland Raiders
Position: Offensive guard
Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Last Week: Jackson started at right guard in a 33-25 win over the Colts.
Season Stats: 15 games played, 15 starts, one tackle
_____
Malcolm Johnson
Height/ Weight: 6-1, 231
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Position: Fullback
Lettered at MSU: 2011-14
Last Week: Johnson was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 20 for a 34-31 win over the Cardinals.
Season Stats: Rushing: one carry for two yards Receiving: five catches for 44 yards
_____
Chris Jones
Height/ Weight: 6-6, 310
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Defensive end
Lettered at MSU: 2013-15
Last Week: Jones started at right defensive end and made one solo tackle, one quarterback hurry and two pass deflections in a 33-10 win over the Broncos.
Season Stats: 24 tackles (13 solo, 11 assists), four tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries, four pass deflections
_____
Kyle Love
Height/ Weight: 6-1, 315
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: Defensive tackle
Lettered at MSU: 2006-09
Last Week: Love did not play in a 33-16 loss to the Falcons.
Season Stats: 13 tackles (six solo, seven assists), 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
_____
Benardrick McKinney
Height/ Weight: 6-4, 260
Team: Houston Texans
Position: Linebacker
Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Last Week: McKinney started at Will and made seven tackles (five solo, two assists) in a 12-10 win over the Bengals.
Season Stats: 128 tackles (78 solo, 50 assists), nine quarterback hurries, five sacks, six tackles for loss, two pass deflections
_____
Pernell McPhee
Height/ Weight: 6-3, 273
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: Linebacker
Lettered at MSU: 2009-10
Last Week: McPhee made three solo tackles in a 41-21 loss to the Redskins.
Season Stats: 16 tackles (13 solo, three assists), six tackles for loss, four sacks, eight quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
_____
Dak Prescott
Height/ Weight: 6-2, 226
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: Quarterback
Lettered at MSU: 2012-15
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 15 of 20 passes for 212 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed four times for 35 yards in a 42-21 win over the Lions.
Season Stats: Passing: 307 of 451 for 3,630 yards, 23 touchdowns, four interceptions Rushing: 56 carries for 273 yards, six touchdowns
_____
Will Redmond
Height/ Weight: 6-0, 186
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: Cornerback
Lettered at MSU: 2013-15
Last Week: Redmond was on injured reserve (knee) in a 22-21 win at the Rams.
Season Stats: N/A
_____
Deontae Skinner
Height/ Weight: 6-2, 250
Team: New York Giants
Position: Linebacker
Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Last Week: Skinner made one solo special teams tackle in a 24-19 loss at the Eagles.
Season Stats: Five solo tackles
_____
Darius Slay
Height/ Weight: 6-0, 190
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: Cornerback
Lettered at MSU: 2011-12
Last Week: Slay was not active in a 42-21 loss at the Cowboys.
Season Stats: 36 tackles (35 solo, one assist), 13 pass deflections, one tackle for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, two interceptions
_____
Preston Smith
Height/ Weight: 6-5, 268
Team: Washington Redskins
Position: Linebacker
Lettered at MSU: 2011-14
Last Week: Smith started and made one solo tackle, one tackle for loss, one sack, two quarterback hurries and blocked a field goal in a 41-21 win at the Bears.
Season Stats: 35 tackles (22 solo, 13 assists), 12 quarterback hurries, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections, one interception, one blocked field goal
_____
K.J. Wright
Height/ Weight: 6-4, 246
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Position: Linebacker
Lettered at MSU: 2007-10
Last Week: Wright started and made six assisted tackles, two quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery in a 34-31 loss to the Cardinals.
Season Stats: 119 tackles (69 solo, 50 assists), six tackles for loss, three sacks, six quarterback hurries, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
